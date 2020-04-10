Katelyn Runck Flaunts Her Deep Cleavage In Breezy Beachside Throwbacks

Fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a set of throwback shots via her Instagram page, and the alluring looks quickly caused a stir among her followers. The brunette bombshell shared a sentiment about how much she loves being by the ocean, and she asked followers to let her know which of the three uploads they liked the most.

The Friday morning Instagram post featured Katelyn standing in the shallow edge of the ocean, although she did not mention where or when these had been taken. She explained that the breeze from the ocean puts her mind at ease and she gave her followers two still shots along with a short video from this gorgeous photoshoot.

Katelyn was wearing a thin white dress with a lot of unique detailing. She was braless under the sheer garment and she flaunted plenty of deep cleavage with the piece that teased the curves that she was hiding underneath.

The form-fitting dress had thin spaghetti straps and a high leg slit, and it showcased Katelyn’s hourglass figure and muscular arms. The model had her long, brunette hair styled simply, and it blew in the breeze as she embraced the ocean setting.

The first photo in Katelyn’s upload was cropped to highlight her upper body, especially her ample bosom. She looked fairly serious as she gazed out over the water and crossed her arms over her midsection. In the second photo, fans got to see more of Katelyn’s curves along with her muscular legs.

The last part of the upload was a video that covered Katelyn from a few different angles. She tousled her hair and ran her hands over her curves as the sheer dress hung to her incredible figure.

Within just an hour, this new post of Katelyn’s already had more than 12,000 likes. More than 650 of the fitness model’s 2.2 million fans commented on the enticing shots as well. It was abundantly clear that they were quite impressed with the look Katelyn put together for this particular outing.

“You look gorgeous and you look amazing in that white dress plus your hair looks flawless,” praised one of Katelyn’s followers.

“Wind blown hair, waves, a beautiful dress, and you! Perfection,” wrote another fan.

“Seeing this lovely post, put my mind at ease! Looking lovely, as always!” detailed someone else.

This may not have been the most revealing ensemble that Katelyn has worn in recent Instagram posts, but it had a sultry and alluring vibe that her followers loved. She frequently wears bikinis, bodysuits, and other skimpy outfits to showcase her fit physique, but this sheer dress successfully generated a stir quite well, too.