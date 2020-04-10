Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Insane Abs In Strappy, Pink Bikini On Instagram: ‘Sporty Spice’

Lauren Dascalo channeled her inner Sporty Spice in a new post on Instagram on Thursday evening. In a collection of photos on her feed, the model wore a tiny and strappy bikini that perfectly showcased her six-pack as she stood outside on a rainy day and snapped a mirror selfie.

The photos showed Lauren posing on what looked to be a messy, outdoor gym on a porch. In the background, a jump rope, weight plates, and more could be seen. Rain droplets covered the mirror and the deck appeared to be soaked on the overcast day, but that didn’t stop Lauren from getting her workout in and showing off her results. She looked better than ever in her skimpy swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Lauren’s look featured a light pink, sports bra-style bikini top that seemed to push up Lauren’s busty chest. The low-cut neckline allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center as the skintight fabric hugged her body. The top cut off just below her breasts, so her toned abs were completely on display.

Lauren paired the top with a matching, U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini scooped low on her waist to further show off her tummy, while the sides came up above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Additionally, the thong featured thin strings that tied at her hips below the straps. Lauren’s long, lean legs were fully exposed.

Lauren finished off the outfit with a pair of chunky, white sneakers and a gold necklace. Her face was mostly covered by her phone, but the model appeared to be sporting some gentle contour and a light pink lip color. She wore her long, blond hair tied up in a messy, high ponytail, with a few strands left out to frame her face.

The first photo showed Lauren standing with one hip cocked to the side in a way that showed off her figure. She pointed one foot out, which elongated her endless pins. In the second shot, Lauren squatted and turned to show off her pert derriere in the thong. Finally, she pushed the other hip out and playfully lifted her ponytail with one hand as she pursed her lips for the camera.

Lauren’s post garnered more than 20,000 likes and nearly 450 comments in under a day as fans expressed admiration for the model’s stunning physique.

“You look so good in pink,” one fan said.

“The hottest omg,” another user added.

Of course, Lauren always knows how to drive her fans crazy. In a post earlier this week, the model munched on some cherries as she posed in a floral bikini, which her followers loved.