Chanel West Coast Goes Wild In A Skintight Cheetah-Print Bodysuit

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling video that she originally shared on Triller for the Joe Exotic Challenge.

In the video, Chanel rocked a full-length cheetah-print bodysuit that clung to every inch of her curves. The bodysuit was crafted from a semi-sheer material, and she rocked a black lingerie set underneath. Her black bra was visible through the fabric, and when she turned around, fans were able to see that her underwear was a thong style that left little to the imagination.

Chanel’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest and shoulders in a textured style, and she wore a black cowboy hat atop her head. Her video also featured a co-star, an adorable Pomeranian dog that she referred to in the caption as a “small Lion.”

Chanel started the video off by showing her fans her incredible curves in the sexy bodysuit and busting out a few moves at home. At one point, she got closer to the camera and served up a seductive look for her followers, running her tongue along her teeth before a smile flashed across her face.

She mouthed along to some of the words in the song that was playing and at one point tossed a big black coat over her ensemble for a few moves. Chanel also made sure that her fans got a good look at her pert derriere by turning around and shaking her booty for the camera.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking hot video update, and the post racked up over 364,900 views within just 17 hours. It also received 1,517 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sexy and silly video.

“I love your energy,” one fan said, following up the comment with a trio of heart emoji and a trio of heart-eyes emoji.

“Chanel you look so hot,” another follower commented.

“I wish i was quarantined with you right now,” one fan added.

“If you ever wanna marry a normy I’m your man,” another fan said, getting flirtatious in the comments section.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel showcased her toned physique in a tight workout set that consisted of pink leggings and a matching pink sports bra. In the caption of her update, she encouraged her Instagram followers to check out her YouTube channel as she flaunted her curves in the middle of what appeared to be a home gym stocked with pink fitness equipment.