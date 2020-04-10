Rep. Diana DeGette Suggests Donald Trump Sent 100 Ventilators To Colorado As ‘Political Favor’ To Cory Gardner

Donald Trump‘s decision to send 100 ventilators to Colorado as other states struggle to obtain the live-saving medical equipment appears to be a political favor, a Democratic congresswoman has suggested.

Dianne DeGette, a Democrat who represents the Denver area, said this week that it appeared Trump’s decision to send ventilators to the state appeared to be an attempt to help Republican Senator Cory Gardner, who is up for re-election this year and is believed to be one of the most vulnerable members of the GOP.

“I think this thing that happened with Sen. Gardner and President Trump is very disturbing,” DeGette told CNN. “What is the process here?”

DeGette went on to say that it appears Trump is basing his decision on how to distribute ventilators on his own political leanings, sending them to allies while making the process difficult for others. A number of governors have complained about the bidding for medical equipment. It puts states in competition with one another and with the federal government, which has outbid states for many of the needed supplies.

Earlier in the week, Colorado Governor Jared Polis complained that the federal government has made it nearly impossible for states to get the supplies they need. As Colorado Politics noted, he told CNN that the state of Colorado had a lead on a ventilator manufacturer that would allow them to make a large order at a good price, but the Federal Emergency Management Administration came in and bought them up before the state could.

The report also noted that Trump moved quickly after receiving a call from Gardner on Tuesday, tweeting the following day that the state would be receiving 100 ventilators from the federal stockpile. The senator later released a statement touting the government’s decision to send ventilators.

“The Governor has been searching for ventilators and FEMA has also been searching for ventilators. I talked to the President last night about the Colorado need for ventilators, and of course, I’m very thankful that he provided that last night,” Gardner said, via CNN. “We’re going to continue to work with the President for more and continue to meet Colorado’s needs, but I think it’s just a sign that we are fighting for Colorado.”

DeGette reportedly railed against the Trump administration’s process for distributing ventilators during a private call with House Democrats.

The state of Colorado has more than 5,000 reported cases of coronavirus through this week, with sharper daily increases as the week progressed.