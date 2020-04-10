Republicans Trust Donald Trump More Than CDC For Medical Information, According to Poll

Donald Trump is more trusted than the Centers for Disease Control among Republican voters, according to a new CBS poll.

Among people polled, approval of the president’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic has steadily declined in recent weeks since peaking in late March. Currently, 47 percent of Americans think Trump is doing a “good job.” Last week, that number was 51 percent, and it was 53 percent the week before that.

But when asked who people trust for medical information, 80 percent of Republicans polled said of Trump, scientists, medical professionals, and the CDC, they trust the president the most.

Among all people polled, only 37 percent said they trusted Trump, with 78 percent putting their trust in the CDC. A full 86 percent say they trust scientists and medical professionals.

Among Democrats, the president has just 9 percent trust, and 38 percent of independents say they trust him.

Among Republicans, only 74 percent said that they trust the CDC – 6 percent less than people trust Trump. That said, more people, by 5 percent, said that put their trust in doctors and scientists when it comes to information related to COVID-19.

“Democrats and Republicans in similar numbers agree that they’ll feel comfortable going to crowded places again when medical officials – more so than the government – say it is safe. Democrats in particular say they’ll feel comfortable once a treatment or vaccine is developed, too,” CBS reports.

When people were asked why they approve of the job that Trump is doing, they said it’s because doctors and states are getting the resources that they need to combat the pandemic. They also put the daily press conferences as one of the top reasons that, along with the virus being contained.

On the other side are people who say that they don’t approve of the president’s work, and they say that they think Trump is doing the opposite, namely, that the states don’t have the resources they need, and the virus isn’t being contained. They also say that they don’t trust Trump’s judgment.

A majority of people agree that the Trump administration was not prepared to deal with the outbreak, with 71 percent saying that it wasn’t ready.

“There’s been an uptick in the percent who say looking back, the Trump administration wasn’t prepared to deal with the outbreak — at 71% now, up from 66% two weeks ago,” CBS found.

Not al polls have found the president’s numbers are tanking. A Fox News poll shows that 49 percent of people approve of the job he’s doing, up from 48 percent in March.