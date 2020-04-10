Yaslen Clemente Rocks Tiny Cheetah-Print Shorts In Smoking Hot Instagram Video

Yaslen Clemente thrilled her 1.7 million Instagram followers with a recent update in which she flaunted her tantalizing curves while cuddling her cat at home.

In the video clip, Yaslen rocked a pair of insanely tiny cheetah-print shorts that barely covered anything at all. The waistband of the shorts dipped low on her stomach, showcasing some of her toned tummy, and the hem barely covered her ample derriere. Plenty of her fit thighs were on display in the sexy video.

She continued the cat-themed attire in her choice of top as well, selecting a long-sleeved black cropped sweatshirt with a cat face on the chest. Yaslen started off the video by cuddling a fluffy white cat in her home. Her blond locks tumbled down in voluminous curls and she appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, if any at all, in the video.

Yaslen twisted her body around, showcasing her voluptuous curves, as she continued to snuggle her cat. At one point in the video, she took a sip of a Bang Energy beverage before playing with two additional cats who were perched on her couch.

Yaslen gave her fans a few close-up shots of a caffeine-free Bang Energy beverage, and she revealed in the caption of her post that the drink had been a big part of her quarantine routine — along with her adorable cats.

Yaslen’s sun-kissed skin and incredible figure looked smoking hot in the skimpy ensemble, and she appeared to be having a blast at home. Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video, which received over 41,900 views within just 19 hours. In the same time span, it also received 203 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to share their thoughts about her video update.

“Those shorts,” one fan said, followed by a heart-eyes emoji, captivated by the way Yaslen’s bombshell body filled out the bottoms.

“So cute kitty. You’re so unbelievably gorgeous hope you are well and staying safe,” another follower commented.

“How do you make your hair look so pretty/curly?” one fan questioned, loving Yaslen’s blond curls.

“Your cat is adorable. You are very beautiful. I really enjoy the video, it brightened my day,” another said.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen thrilled her followers by showing off her curves in a skimpy pink bikini. In the double Instagram update, Yaslen shared a sexy photo with her fans as well as a video in which she did a few workout moves while rocking the minuscule bikini.