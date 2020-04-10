Dr. Fauci Wants Brad Pitt To Play Him On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Dr. Anthony Fauci says that he knows just who should play him on Saturday Night Live — and it’s two-time People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” winner, Brad Pitt. Fauci was chatting on CNN’s New Day when he was asked about who would play him on the show, which returns this weekend in an altered form.

The show is known for covering government issues, and no doubt it will put the pandemic center stage.

“What do you think the chances are that somebody will portray you?” Alisyn Camerota asked.

“I have no idea. I hope not,” he said.

Camerota made a few suggestions, including Ben Stiller and Brad Pitt.

“Oh Brad Pitt,” Fauci joked. “Of course.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci jokingly says "Brad Pitt, of course" should play him on "Saturday Night Live."

While Fauci laughed off the conversation, the respected immunologist has gained somewhat of a heartthrob status. The Atlantic recently wrote a piece pointing out that Americans have been confessing to having a crush on the 79-year-old doctor.

So far, 10,000 people signed a petition to make Fauci People’s next “Sexiest Man Alive,” which would put him in the company of Pitt, 56.

Fauci has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, but he has gained recent recognition as the unflappable, straight-talking face of the White House coronavirus task force.

“During this epochal natural disaster, as a leading member of the federal government’s coronavirus task force, he’s more akin to an actual celebrity, famous for the contrast between his calmly stated expertise and Donald Trump’s contradictory messaging during White House press briefings,” The Atlantic’s Kaitlyn Tiffany wrote.

It seems that some people agree with the assessment.

“Dr. Fauci is the total package,” said one fan. “Intelligent. Kind. Handsome. Literally so good looking oh my god.”

The conversation wasn’t all light. Fauci and Camerota also discussed the pandemic. He and the CNN host chatted about the possibility of having Americans carry cards that indicate whether or not they have immunity to the virus as the U.S. economy reopens, as countries like Germany and China have implemented.

He was also asked about whether the country would be reopening on May 1, as rumors have begun to circulate. Fauci repeated his usual statement that the virus decides when the country reopens, and while there are some favorable signs that indicate things could be turning around, it’s too soon to declare success and prematurely open the economy.

"We must continue to adhere to the mitigation strategies of physical separation," Dr. Anthony Fauci says. "Because it is working… So even though we're in a holiday season, now is no time to back off."

The decision to reopen the country will be made by the Trump administration after recommendations from FEMA and the coronavirus task force, he said.