Rita Ora Wears Low-Cut Striped Top & Wellies For Latest Instagram Upload

Rita Ora took to Instagram to share some new photos of herself posing outdoors. The British celebrity keeps fans up to date with what she’s up to via social media, however this recent post has since been removed.

In the now-deleted upload, the “I Will Never Let You Down” chart-topper stunned in a low-cut long-sleeved white top with vertical pink stripes. She buttoned the garment all the way up to the top, but it still displayed her décolletage. Ora paired the ensemble with what appeared to be either dark tiny shorts or a miniskirt and wellies. The “How We Do (Party)” hitmaker sported her long wavy blond hair down and opted for a couple of accessories. She wore numerous chains around her neck and made sure she had her white sunglasses for the sunny weather. She seemed to have sported a light makeup look that boasted her natural beauty.

In the first shot, Ora was captured standing in an empty field. The sky was clear blue and she was surrounded by large trees with no leaves on them. She looked over her shoulder and had a little bit of wind in her hair. She placed her arms behind her and held her sunglasses.

In the next slide, she was photographed kneeling down. The “Only Want You” songstress raised one leg and rested her elbow on her knee. She placed one hand to her face and flashed a smile. She appeared to be living her best life while out in the countryside.

For her caption, she told fans that a live version of her new single, “How To Be Lonely,” has been released. The song, which was recorded in London, has peaked at No. 57 on the U.K. singles chart, according to The Official Charts.

In the span of 18 hours, her upload had racked up more than 303,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be popular with her 16.2 million followers.

“I’m just saying, these sunny pictures make me so happy right now,” one user wrote.

“You are so GORGEOUS,” another devotee shared.

“You’re such a beauty,” remarked a third fan.

“Oh this outfit slayyssss,” a fourth admirer commented, adding a red love heart emoji to their comment.

Ora is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posed topless in an eye-catching blue wig. The “Shine Ya Light” entertainer rocked white polish on her nails and applied a glossy lip. She covered her breasts with one arm and looked back over her shoulder with a sultry expression.