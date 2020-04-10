Hart Island Is The Site Of New York City’s Mass COVID-19 Burials

The island is the final resting place of hundreds of thousands of people, most of whose bodies were not claimed by their families.

New York City‘s Hart Island, an uninhabited island in The Bronx, will be used as the final resting place for many of the the city’s COVID-19 victims, CNN reports. The island has also been used as a burial place for victims of previous epidemics and other disasters in the city’s history.

Just a few hundred yards of the eastern shore of The Bronx lies Hart Island. About a mile long and about a third of a mile wide, the spit of land has served a variety of purposes over the years, such as a training ground for African American troops in the Civil War, a drug rehab center, and a boys’ reformatory school, among others. Abandoned, decaying buildings dot the island.

But one of the island’s grimmer purposes over the years has been to serve as a burial site, largely for the bodies of people whose remains otherwise had nowhere else to go. Orphans, criminals, the homeless, people whose bodies weren’t claimed by anyone; even random, dismembered body parts are interred here and there on Hart Island.

Over the years, Hart Island has been used as the final resting place of many such people whose lives were claimed by disasters. And the latest disaster to claim large numbers of lives in the city — including those of people without families to claim their bodies and pay for proper burials — is the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is likely that people who have passed away from (coronavirus)…. will be buried on the Island in the coming days,” New York City Mayor Press Secretary Freddi Goldstein said Friday.

As of this writing, the unclaimed bodies of some victims of the pandemic are already being moved to Hart Island, to free up space in the city’s morgues and funeral homes for the bodies of COVID-19 victims that have been claimed by loved ones. Specifically, bodies that have been unclaimed for two weeks are to be taken to Hart Island to be buried.

The conditions under which the dead are buried on the island may sound shocking to modern sensibilities. Mostly, the bodies there are interred in unmarked, mass graves, laid to rest in trenches. Coffins, sometimes placed three deep, are marked with a serial number, as well as the person’s age and ethnicity, according to JSTOR.

Previous disasters that sent bodies to be buried in mass graves on the island include the city’s long-running battle with tuberculosis — a battle that ended only less than a century ago — as well as a yellow fever epidemic and the AIDS epidemic of the late 1970s and 1980s.

Approximately one million people are buried on Hart Island, roughly a third of them stillborn babies.