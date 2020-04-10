Ellie Gonsalves Flaunts Her Curves In A Skimpy Red Swimsuit

Ellie Gonsalves stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a sizzling snap taken while she rocked a skimpy red swimsuit that left little to the imagination. According to the geotag of the post, the picture was taken at SLS Baha Mar, a hotel in Nassau, Bahamas.

Ellie posed on the beach, although she wasn’t near the waves and water. Instead, she found a large palm tree to lean against, which was surrounded by a few leafy green plants. Colorful structures were visible in the background, and the sky peeked through it all, blue with fluffy white clouds throughout.

The focal point of the shot remained Ellie’s tantalizing curves. She wore a one-piece swimsuit, but the swimwear was nearly as revealing as a bikini would have been. The top portion featured a plunging neckline with triangular cups that could barely contain her ample assets. A serious amount of cleavage was on display in the look, as well as a scandalous amount of side boob. Thin straps stretched around Ellie’s neck, securing the top of the suit on her curvaceous physique.

While the back of the swimsuit wasn’t visible due to Ellie’s pose, it seems that the look was almost entirely backless, with just a thin red strap across her back. The bottoms sat low on her hips, hugging her curves, and her toned thighs were on full display.

Ellie’s brunette locks were chopped in a short bob, and the style had major texture for a beachy vibe. She held a can of Coca-Cola in one hand with a straw in it for sipping, and she placed her other hand on the trunk of the tree behind her. Ellie’s makeup was minimal, and she stared at the camera with a smoldering expression on her face.

Ellie’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post racked up over 13,000 likes within just 15 hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also received 134 comments from her eager fans.

“I’d like to be the tree,” one fan said flirtatiously.

“Sexy beautiful goddess,” another follower commented.

“You look incredible gorgeous in this pic, amazingly hot, hotter than lava,” one fan added, followed by a string of emoji.

“You are such a beautiful woman!” another commented.

Ellie has been thrilling her followers with plenty of sizzling updates, including one from just a few days ago in which she relaxed in a white robe and towel, as The Inquisitr reported. Ellie had a beverage in her hand and paired the sexy snap with a caption, asking her followers, “anyone else just trying to live their best life??”