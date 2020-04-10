Devon Windsor Rocks A Red Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings To Walk Her Dog

Devon was red hot in her co-ordinated workout gear.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor showed off her flawless body on Instagram this week as she kept things sizzling in a co-ordinated red ensemble while out for a walk with her dog. The 26-year-old lingerie model wowed in the sunny new shot which showed her as she posed for the camera in her bright workout gear alongside her adorable four-legged friend named Winston.

Devon proved why she’s one of the most in-demand models in the game right now as she flashed her uber-fit body in the bright co-ord look, which was made up of a crop top-style sports bra and a pair of skintight leggings.

The round neck crop top perfectly showcased her seriously slim middle and her very toned arms, while the bottoms pulled up to her bellybutton to sit in line with her tiny waistline to highlight her abs.

The bottoms perfectly hugged her curves to sculpt her muscly legs and appeared to be a 7/8 cut as they showed off her bare ankles. She rocked a pair of light green sneakers on her feet.

Devon — who recently wowed in a strapless swimsuit — had her signature light blond hair tied back into a ponytail and she kept her eyes shielded from the sun with a pair of dark shades. She also accessorized her all-red look with several bracelets on her right wrist and a gold necklace.

She held on tight to her dog’s leash in her left hand as the fluffy, brown pooch stood on the path at her feet and wore a cute Peter-Pan style collar with a faux pink tie around his neck. Devon also tagged her pet’s own Instagram account in the upload.

In the caption, Devon revealed that she and Winston went for a “quick walk” together before she let fans in on a workout via Instagram Live. She appeared to adhere to social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic as she and Winston were the only two in the shot as they headed out for a little fresh air.

And it’s safe to say that the model’s 2 million followers definitely appreciated seeing her fun and colorful workout ensemble brighten up their feed.

“Omg i need this red set!!! Been looking for one like this!!!” one fan commented.

“Cutieeeee,” another wrote with four red heart emoji.

“Wow beautiful pic,” a fourth commented with clapping symbols.

Devon often gives her followers a look at the results of her workouts on her account.

When she’s not showing off her body in her gym gear, the supermodel is posing in different looks from her own swimwear brand, Devon Windsor Swim.

She most recently gave fans a look at how she’s working out during her time at home when she wowed in a white bikini as she took on a sit-up challenge with her husband Johnny “Dex” Barbara.