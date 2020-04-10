Natalie Roush Shows Off Curves In Tie-Dye Bikini While Soaking In An Inflatable Pool

Famous Instagram face Natalie Roush shared with fans how she celebrated her birthday in a new post on Thursday evening. In a series of photos on her feed, the model sported a skimpy, tie-dye bikini that left little to the imagination as she lounged in an inflatable pool. She revealed in the caption that she planned to celebrate virtually via a Twitch stream in the evening.

The photos showed Natalie sitting semi-cross-legged in the large blue pool, which was filled to her hips with water. Behind her, a tan-colored house and pink flowers could be seen. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Natalie and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant and happy in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Natalie’s look featured a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied on her shoulders and at the center of her chest. The loose fabric just barely contained her cleavage, which spilled out at the center. In addition, the top didn’t seem to completely fit, as some underboob slipped out.

Natalie’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on Natalie’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The tiny piece of fabric fully exposed the model’s long, lean legs.

Natalie accessorized her outfit with a chunky, silver chain necklace. She went completely makeup-free, though the model hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Her long brown hair was pushed to one side and fell over her shoulder in messy waves.

In the first photo, Natalie posed with her legs spread as she fiddled with her necklace, which pushed her cleavage out further. The second photo showed her leaning forward slightly, arching her back to emphasize her figure. She flashed a huge smile at the camera.

Finally, in the third shot, she flashed the same pose but curved her lips into a sultry pout.

Natalie’s post garnered more than 54,000 likes and nearly 700 comments in under a day as fans showered the model with love and birthday wishes.

“You’re a GODDESS,” one fan said.

“Happy birthday, queen,” another user added, with a crown emoji.

“You’re perfect and you deserve the world. Have the best birthday!” a third follower wrote.

Natalie may not post on her feed quite frequently, but her fans go wild every time she does. Earlier this week, the model shared a photo of herself rocking an animal-print bikini that showcased her round booty, which her followers loved.