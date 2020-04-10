Nicole Thorne Slays In Black Thong Bottoms At Home

Nicole Thorne has been keeping her 1.4 million Instagram followers tantalized during quarantine by sharing plenty of sizzling snaps taken at home, and her latest post is no different. She included the geotag of Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on her most recent post, in which she showcased her physique in a skimpy black swimwear set.

The snap was taken in front of the fireplace in her home, as she mentioned in the caption, a modern gray structure with a small padded seat topped with cushions to the left of it. Natural light shone through a window or door somewhere to the left of Nicole, illuminating her curves and lighting the shot.

Nicole rocked a black off-the-shoulder top that hung low on her upper arms and back. She glanced seductively over her shoulder at the camera, and her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her back in a tousled style. Given Nicole’s pose, the front of her ensemble wasn’t visible, so fans weren’t able to see if it showed off any cleavage.

However, the bottoms of her outfit left little to the imagination. Nicole paired the off-the-shoulder top with matching bottoms in a plain black hue. The bottoms were a high-waisted style, with the waistband settling right at Nicole’s natural waist. However, they were also a thong style in the back, and showed off Nicole’s incredible rear to perfection.

The photo was cropped just below Nicole’s knees, but there was still plenty of her toned legs on display. Her beauty look accentuated her naturally stunning features, as a subtle smoky eye highlighted her captivating gaze and a soft matte pink hue emphasized her plump pout.

Nicole’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot update, and the post received over 13,200 likes within just four hours. The post also racked up 218 comments within the same time span from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You are so beautiful Nicole,” one fan said, followed by a heart emoji.

“Wow such a very beautiful sexy lady,” another follower commented.

“Such a hot woman – so blessed with amazing beauty!!” one fan said, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Stunning,” another added simply.

Nicole has been serving up all kinds of looks while hanging out at home, including some more casual ensembles. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Nicole shared a triple Instagram update in which she rocked a beige Fashion Nova loungewear set paired with what she referred to as “bed head” in the caption of the post.