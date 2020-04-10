Dasha Mart Sizzles In Bikini Top & Overall Shorts In Flirty Snaps

Russian model Dasha Mart kicked off the weekend with an Instagram update that saw her looking smoking hot as she wore a sexy pair of overall shorts with a bikini top. The photos saw her standing outside as she soaked up the sun near a beach.

Dasha turned the overalls into a sultry outfit as she wore the bib low on her chest, exposing her cleavage. Her bikini was black, and she wore the top upside down, giving her followers a nice look at her cleavage as well as a peek at some underboob. The legs of the overalls were cut high, showing off her toned thighs. Part of the bare skin on her side was also visible. She also sported a black baseball cap that shielded her eyes from the sun.

Dasha wore her hair down. Because most of her face was obscured by the brim of the hat, not all of her makeup was visible. That being said, her cheeks were contoured, and she wore a rose gloss on her luscious lips.

Dasha’s post was tagged at Sunny Isles Beach in Florida, and it consisted of two pictures. The model posed near a pier that was blocked off. She did not indicate when the photo was taken, but it was a clear day.

In the first image, Dasha gave the camera sultry look. She stood with one hip cocked to the side and arched her back, flaunting her curves. Her bronze skin glowed in the outside light.

Dasha got a little flirty in the second photo and seductively slipped one overall strap off of her shoulder. The camera captured her as she looked at something off to the side.

Dasha wrote the caption in Russian. A translation from Google Translate revealed that she reflected on how life had changed since the COVID-19 pandemic reached America, and Florida in particular. She also said that she was glad to be where she was as she could look out the window and see sunshine and palm trees.

Many of the comments were in Russian, but some of Dasha’s English-speaking followers raved over how sexy she looked in the outfit.

“Dasha always in perfect shape, gives us unforgettable shots with her generous beauty!” gushed one admirer.

“absolutely gorgeous,” a second Instagram user wrote.

Dasha might not be ale to make it to the beach, but that has not stopped her from sharing photos that show her flaunting her curves in skimpy bikinis. Not too long ago, she posed poolside while wearing a tiny yellow swimsuit.