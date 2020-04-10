Dasha Mart Sizzles In Bikini Top & Overall Shorts In Flirty Snaps

Russian model Dasha Mart kicked off the weekend with an Instagram update that saw her looking smoking hot as she wore a sexy pair of overall shorts with a bikini top. The photos captured her standing outside as she soaked up the sun near a beach.

Dasha turned the overalls into a sultry outfit as she wore the bib low on her chest, exposing her cleavage. She wore the top of her black bikini upside down, giving her followers a nice look at her cleavage as well as a peek at some underboob. The legs of the overalls were cut high, showing off her toned thighs. Part of the bare skin on her side could also be seen. She sported a black baseball cap that shielded her eyes from the sun.

She wore her hair down. Because most of her face was obscured by the brim of the hat, not all of her makeup was visible. However, the contour on her cheeks and the rose gloss on her luscious lips could be seen.

Dasha’s post was tagged at Sunny Isles Beach in Florida and it consisted of two pictures. The model posed near a pier that was blocked off. She did not indicate when the photo was taken, but it was a clear day.

In the first image, she gave the camera sultry look. She stood with one hip cocked to the side and arched her back, flaunting her curves. Her bronze skin glowed in the exterior light.

Dasha got a little flirty in the second photo, seductively slipping one overall strap off her shoulder. The camera captured her as she looked at something off to the side.

She wrote the caption in Russian. A translation from Google Translate revealed that she reflected on how life had changed since the COVID-19 pandemic reached America and Florida in particular. She also said she was glad to be where she was, as she could look out the window and see sunshine and palm trees.

Many of the comments were in Russian, but some of Dasha’s English-speaking followers raved over how sexy she looked in the outfit.

“Dasha always in perfect shape, gives us unforgettable shots with her generous beauty!” gushed one admirer.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a second Instagram user wrote.

While she might not be able to make it to the beach, she has not stopped sharing photos that show her flaunting her curves in skimpy bikinis. Not too long ago, Dasha posed poolside while wearing a tiny yellow swimsuit.