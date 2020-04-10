‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts As Karina Smirnoff Posts Name & First Photo Of Her Newborn Baby boy

The new mom shares the first-ever photo of her baby boy.

Karina Smirnoff is getting well wishes from her Dancing with the Stars family. The Ukrainian pro dancer, 42, who recently gave birth to her first baby, took to Instagram to post the very first photo of her son and reveal his name.

Karina shared a sweet photo of her little boy’s tiny feet. The baby boy is wearing a polka-dotted onesie as his famous mom holds his little legs up. Karina tagged the photo Los Angeles, which is where she reportedly gave birth to her son. The Dancing with the Stars also shared her son’s name: Theo Gabriel.

In comments to the post, many of Karina’s longtime Dancing With the Stars co-stars reacted to the too-cute pic of her son’s tiny toes.

Karina received congratulations from DWTS veterans Tony Dovolani, Hayley Erbert, Edyta Sliwinska, and Artem Chigvintsev, who is expecting his own baby with fiancee Nikki Bella.

Other pro dancer pals also posted happy messages to the new mom.

“Congratulations beautiful,” wrote DWTS champ Sharna Burgess. “So wonderful.”

“Congrats beautiful mama!!!!!!” added pro dancer Lindsay Arnold. “So happy for you!!”

While Karina did not initially reveal the name of her baby’s fathers, a few of her Dancing with the Stars co-stars did so in their messages.

“Congratulations to you and Justinas Karinochka!” wrote dancer Gleb Savchenko.

“Congratulations to you and Justinas!!! So happy for you,” added DWTS veteran Anna Trebunskaya.

Karina did not provide any details about her son’s birth or where it took place. The new mom has been quarantining with her baby boy amid the coronavirus pandemic. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that Karina is “safe, healthy and completely in love with her baby boy.”

“She feels incredibly blessed,” the source said. “She is so happy to be a mother.”

Of course, fans of the pro dancer are hiping to see a photo of baby Theo’s face soon, but they may have to wait a while. While Karina shared her pregnancy announcement with Instagram fans in December– complete with a positive First Response pregnancy test in her hand — she kept her journey to motherhood extremely private. Karina did not post any baby bump pics or ultrasound milestones to her social media page. In fact, some recent commenters wrote that they didn’t even know she was expecting a baby.

Dancing With the Stars fans haven’t seen Karina on the ABC dancing show since 2016 when she was partnered with retired NFL star Doug Flutie for season 22. She won the mirrorball trophy with celebrity partner J.R. Martinez in season 13 and landed in second place with past contenders Mario Lopez and Corbin Bleu.