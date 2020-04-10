Maddie & Tae Reveal What They’re ‘Stealing’ From Carrie Underwood

The country duo are opening up about how Carrie's inspired them.

Country duo Maddie & Tae have revealed the things they’re “stealing” from their former tour mate Carrie Underwood after they joined the star as one of the support acts on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” last year. The “Girl In A Country Song” singers opened up about how much the mom of two inspired them when they hit the road together as they admitted this week that they’ve taken a whole lot of tips from her.

“I really loved her VIP experience. She did a really great job of that. She just made it really special, but also so seamless for her and for the fans,” the duo, made up of 24-year-old Maddie Marlow and 24-year-old Taylor Dye, said during a recent interview with CMT.

“The way she had the room set up was so beautiful,” they added of the set up the star — who recently showed off her undeniable natural beauty in a stunning new shot alongside her dog, Penny — had to meet her fans backstage at her tour shows.

But it’s not just Carrie’s sweet interactions with her fans that the twosome is hoping to emulate.

They also shared how seeing her up on stage night after night during the tens of dates they joined the “Don’t Forget To Remember Me” singer on across the U.S. and Canada have given them ideas for how to make set lists for their own shows.

“We also love that within with her set, she would do the big crazy songs like ‘Church Bells’ and ‘Two Black Cadillacs’, and then she would bring it down with ‘Temporary Home’ and ‘See You Again’,” they then continued, referring to the star going from some of her most rousing hits to her most emotional ballads.

“Those little acousticy moments of four or five songs she put together were so cool to see,” Maddie & Tae continued, adding that the way she seamlessly made her way through her discography “showed her dynamic abilities as an entertainer.”

The two, alongside fellow support act Runaway June, even joined forces with Carrie during her shows to perform a medley of country hits by some the genre’s most famous women, including Dolly Parton‘s “9 To 5” and Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”

The duo are seemingly set to put everything they’ve learned from Carrie to good use as they’re getting ready to head out with Lady Antebellum on their upcoming “Ocean 2020 Tour” later this year.

In the same new interview, the country stars also spoke out about how things have changed since they released their debut album, titled Start Here, five years ago. Their second album, The Way It Feels, is out today (April 10).

“I think there’s a new found confidence,” they shared, adding that their sophomore album “means so much” to them both.