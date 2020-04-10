Eleonora Bertoli Lifts Shirt And Shows Off Major Underboob In New Snap

Eleonora Bertoli took to her Instagram page and shared a jaw-dropping snap with her 1 million followers. In the brand-new snapshot, which was uploaded today, the Italian model proudly flaunted her enviable assets.

Eleonora was snapped standing in a field somewhere in Italy. The photographer went artsy by capturing the babe in between plants and blurring the edges, which put the focus solely on her. She posed by popping her right hip to the side with her right foot forward. She raised her arms, placing her right hand above her head and her left hand below her chin.

Fans couldn’t help but notice that Eleonora lifted her shirt up for the pic, showing off a generous amount of underboob to the world, as she stared directly into the camera with a fierce look on her face. The early morning glow gave the photo a dramatic look.

The 23-year-old wore a body-hugging gray tracksuit made of soft, ribbed material. The outfit featured a long-sleeved top and high-waisted joggers with a tie-front design. It is also important to note that the bottoms were tight and looked like thick leggings. She completed her sporty look with a pair of beige sneakers with light pink laces.

Eleonora accessorized with a pair of bright red feather earrings. It couldn’t be seen if she wore a necklace, as her neck down to her upper chest was covered. She kept her brunette tresses down and straight, which hung over her back. Her minimal makeup application included groomed brows, black mascara, and bronzer.

In the caption of the post, Eleonora wrote a simple greeting to her fans and added a “quarantine” hashtag. She also tagged her second Instagram account in the photo.

Fans and followers from all over the globe were quick to engage with her sizzling hot post. In less than an hour of going live on her social media page, the new post received over 17,200 likes and more than 150 comments. Many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section and shared their thoughts, while others chose to leave a variety of emoji instead.

“Good morning! What a gorgeous picture! Thank you for showing this, Eleonora,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“My words are less to portray this picture. You’re so stunning!” gushed another admirer, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“What a beautiful and sweet morning to see. Wow! That’s an amazing view,” wrote a third social media user.

“Incredible picture,” added the fourth one.