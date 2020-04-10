Alexa Collins Stuns In A Low-Cut Gingham Crop Top And Tight Jeans While Hanging Out On Her Balcony

Alexa Collins delighted her 889,000 Instagram followers on Friday with a new set of photos that added some serious heat to her page.

The latest addition to the American model’s feed included two photos that captured her hanging out on the balcony of her apartment in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She retreated to the corner of the space to pose for the snaps and gazed at the camera with a sultry stare. A view of the surrounding buildings and blue sky made up the background behind Alexa as the sun spilled over her — which she indicated in the caption of her post was the motive behind her trip outside.

Despite only being feet away from the comfort of her home, Alexa was still dressed to impress for the double Instagram update. She rocked a crop top from PrettyLittleThing in a bold black-and-white gingham pattern that popped against her allover glow. The piece featured flirty, ruffled straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low-cut sweetheart neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display. It cut off just below her voluptuous assets, offering her audience a good look at her toned midsection as well.

The Florida cutie kept things casual and sported a pair of light wash jeans with her skimpy top. The bottoms appeared to be a skinny style, as they clung tight to her toned legs and hips to define her killer curves. Meanwhile, the waistband of the pants sat just below her navel, drawing further attention to her flat tummy and trim waist.

Alexa gave the look some bling by adding a pair of heart-shaped hoop earrings and a gold necklace with butterfly pendants. She flipped her platinum blond tresses over to one side of her head in a voluminous fashion and was done up with a full face of makeup. The application included the model’s signature frosty pink lipstick, a dusting of highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that accentuated her striking features.

Fans wasted no time in showing the blond bombshell some love for her latest social media appearance. The post has been awarded over 4,000 likes within its first hour of going live, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Alexa looked “spectacular as usual.”

“Great pictures…that top looks amazing on you,” a third admirer quipped.

“Appreciate the positivity you keep sharing, wishing you a blessed a sunny day,” a fourth follower commented.

Alexa has been stunning her followers with a range of looks while quarantining at her home in the Sunshine State. Another recent upload saw her showing even more skin in neon green lingerie while posing in her kitchen, which she joked was her “new favorite place” to hang out. The racy look proved popular as well, earning more than 16,000 likes and 400-plus comments.