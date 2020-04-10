Alessandra Ambrosio Lies On The Beach In A Tiny Blue Bikini

The ex-Victoria's Secret Angel hit the beach in a plunging bikini.

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a sizzling new photo to Instagram this week as she hit the beach in a pretty skimpy blue bikini. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel didn’t leave too much to the imagination with the snap as it showed her while she laid on her front in a plunging swim look from her own swimwear line, called Gal Floripa.

The 38-year-old lingerie model wowed as she posed on her tummy while she propped her upper-half up by resting on her forearms.

Alessandra flashed plenty of her décolletage as the skimpy look showed off plenty of skin. The royal blue bikini top was made up of two small triangles of material which were held together by adjustable thin strings that stretched over her shoulders and around her back.

The top also appeared to feature a bead in the center of her chest for a glamorous embellishment.

As for the bottoms, which were only just visible in the shot, they perfectly matched in the same royal blue color and perfectly revealed her toned torso which was pressed up against the sand.

The mom of two gave the camera a very sultry look while she posed with her model body on full show. She turned her head slightly to the left to flash a coy smile with her lips together while her long, brunette hair blew in the breeze.

Her hands and arms grazed the wet sand she was lying on while she accessorized her revealing bikini look with a metallic bangle on her left wrist.

Alessandra — who recently got soaking wet in a white swim look — posed for the camera in front of the ocean as the rippling waves could be seen slightly blurred but still obvious in the shot behind her.

In the caption, the star shared a sweet message for her 10.3 million followers during such a time of uncertainty. She also tagged the official Instagram account of Gal Floripa, which regularly shares sizzling shots of the mom of two in different bikini and swimsuit designs from the brand.

The comments section was overrun with sweet messages for Alessandra.

One called the Brazilian supermodel “perfection” with an eye heart emoji as she flashed her tan for the world to see.

Another described her as a “Gorgeous woman!!” alongside several other emoji, including a fire symbol.

A third person commented in Spanish, writing a message that translated in English to mean “Exquisite Goddess.”

The new photo shared to Alessandra’s account followed another hot bikini snap which was posted to Gal Floripa’s account last month.

That time, Alessandra sizzled as she rocked a nude two-piece while she posed in the center of a curtain made up of hanging beads.