Kayla Itsines Encourages Instagram Followers To Work Out At Home With Killer Exercise Circuit

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines has been encouraging her 12.4 million Instagram followers to work out at home during the coronavirus lockdown. With most gyms closed, Kayla recommended intense exercise circuits that require minimal to no equipment. On Thursday, April 9, the fitness model took to the social media platform to post yet another killer workout designed to target the entire body.

For the workout, Kayla wears a black sleeveless crop top with the Nike logo printed across the chest. The top leaves a bit of her toned tummy on display while giving viewers an eyeful of her sculpted arms. She pairs the top with high-waisted blue booty shorts that include a white tie at the waist and extend to just below her sculpted backside, leaving her long, gym-honed legs exposed.

Kayla completes the outfit with white sneakers and wears her long, brunette tresses pulled up into a high ponytail that trails down her back. She adds a bit of eye makeup and lip gloss and accessorizes with a black exercise watch.

Kayla’s at-home workout circuit consists of six different exercises. She demonstrated each one with white lettering telling her followers how many reps they should do as she transitions to each exercise. Kayla works out in her living room and doesn’t use any equipment to complete the workout.

The first exercise that Kayla performs is the X squat, using her arms to engage her torso through each squat. She moves onto the static lunge for 20 reps and then gets down on the floor for 16 reps of commandos. The next exercise is the lay down push-up, followed by the X crunch for 16 reps. The fitness trainer ends the circuit with single leg bent-leg raises for 16 reps.

In the caption of the post, Kayla challenges her followers to complete the circuit three times. She tells them that the throwback workout video involves the whole body and doesn’t require equipment or jumping. She adds that the workout consists of two arm exercises, two leg exercises, and two ab exercises.

The post earned over 35,000 likes and hundreds of comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. The workout seemed to be a hit with the trainer’s fans as many left messages thanking Kayla for the new exercise circuit.

“Love your workouts and positivity!,” one Instagram user commented.

“Wish we all looked like this working out! Body goals,” another follower wrote.

“I love love your workouts. You are my motivation!” a third adoring fan chimed in.