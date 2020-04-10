Abby Dowse Sizzles In Skintight Pink Minidress & Thigh-High Boots

Abby Dowse uploaded yet another sexy post to her Instagram account Friday. Her latest share was a video that showed her rocking a pink minidress and a pair of thigh-high boots while making a run to the grocery store.

Abby’s video saw her sitting in a car. She was strapped in her seat belt as she sat on her hip — a position that allowed her to show off her fabulous figure. She had one elbow on the console while her other hand moved the phone up and down her body, showing off her outfit.

And what an outfit it was. Abby might have been taking a trip to the grocery store, but she was glammed up for a night on the town. Her dress had long sleeves and a high neck, but that did not mean it wasn’t sexy. The snug number fit her like a glove, accentuating her curves. The words “baby girl” were across the front, calling attention to her voluptuous chest. She accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings. The model wore a bold white polish on her nails.

Abby wore her blond hair parted on the sides and down in loose waves. Her makeup included light eye shadow, blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips.

The beauty started the video at the top of her body, giving her followers a good look at her bustline and slender waist. The camera moved down to show her crossed legs in the boots. She positioned the camera to show off her bare thighs before moving the camera back up her body and flashing a flirty smile. Abby used a retro filter that added speckles to the clip.

In the caption she wrote that shopping for groceries was like an adventure.

Judging from their reaction, her fans loved seeing her in the outfit. The post racked up more than 20,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

Dozens of Abby’s followers were quick to give their approval of her look.

“Omg I couldn’t even imagine the jaws that hit the floor when you walk in,” quipped one admirer.

“Looking like real life Barbie,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You’re absolutely gorgeous,” said a third commenter.

Abby has not let the coronavirus stop her from sharing sexy content online. Many of her updates show her modeling revealing outfits from her home. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that saw her looking smoking hot in a crop top and a pair of bikini bottoms while posing in her bedroom.