WWE News: ‘Money In The Bank’ PPV Officially Canceled By Arena, Expected To Be Moved To Performance Center

Days after rumors first suggested that WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view might be the latest wrestling event to be called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland, recently announced via social media that the show will not be pushing forward in the city.

In a Twitter post shared on Thursday, the Royal Farms Arena confirmed that Money in the Bank, which was originally set to take place on Sunday, May 10, has officially been canceled by the building, with refunds available for ticket holders at the point of purchase. The tweet also included a link to a video from WWE’s YouTube account, informing fans that their health is important as the world continues to deal with the spread of the coronavirus and promising them that the company’s superstars will eventually return to action in front of live crowds.

At the moment, it’s still unclear whether WWE has concrete plans to reschedule Money in the Bank and/or move it to a different venue. However, WrestleZone pointed out that the upcoming pay-per-view was advertised on the second night of WrestleMania 36 last Sunday, which could hint that it might be taking place in front of an empty arena at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, much like this year’s WrestleMania.

Due to the stay-at-home order announced earlier this month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, WWE has not confirmed whether it is, as rumored, still taping shows at the Performance Center in order to provide content for the coming weeks. However, WrestleZone wrote that unless the promotion is forced to deal with “significant extenuating circumstances,” there’s a good chance that Money in the Bank will push forward at some point in the future. This, as noted, is also because WWE has not put its weekly shows — Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT — on hold despite the coronavirus crisis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the stay-at-home order in Florida went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, April 3, and is scheduled to last for a total of 30 days.

With Money in the Bank canceled at its original venue, WWE’s next scheduled pay-per-view is Extreme Rules, which will be held in July and is still presumably taking place in front of a live crowd, per Bleacher Report. However, the fate of that event is also unclear, given President Donald Trump’s recent comments about expecting live sporting events to continue in arenas by August or September.