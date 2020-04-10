Isabella Buscemi Twerks In A Thong Bikini On Instagram

Isabella Buscemi heated up her Instagram feed last night with a sexy video wherein she was twerking in a skimpy thong bikini. The 22-year-old showed off her seductive moves while filming herself in her bedroom, showcasing her killer body from multiple angles as she danced provocatively in front of the camera.

Isabella flaunted her insane curves in a minuscule coral bikini, which she accessorized with plenty of bling. The two-piece was a string, ruched design and featured a cheeky bandeau top that completely exposed her cleavage. The item consisted of two long straps that went around her bust, tying in the back with a pair of loopy bows. Teeny square cups completed the look, sitting wide apart from one another and offering a great view of her perky chest. The cups sported a delicate ruffled trim that called even more attention to her sculpted bust.

The bathing suit also included a side-tie thong, which was extremely high-cut and bared her hips. The piece had a small triangular front and a matching back, both of which mirrored the ruched look of the itty-bitty top. The bottoms boasted a scoop waistline that showcased the model’s flat tummy, leaving her eye-catching navel piercing well within eyesight. The thin side straps were pulled high on her hip bone, accentuating her tiny waist, and were secured with chic bows that draped down her body.

Isabella held nothing back as she showed off her dancing talents. The sizzling blonde energetically gyrated her hips while facing the camera with a beaming smile, then switched to a profile pose to show off her trim midriff. The bikini proved a tad too small for her figure, showing a tantalizing glimpse of underboob. At one point she turned her back to the camera for a little twerking session, flaunting her curvaceous rear end in the process.

The clip captured Isabella from the knee up, showcasing the stunner’s toned, strong thighs. Her hourglass curves were also on full display, as were her slender arms. The gorgeous Bang Energy model adorned her decolletage with her signature pendant necklace, which spelled out her name in loopy cursive. She completed her beach-babe look with a gold wrist watch, subtle stud earrings, and a discreet ring on her finger.

The hottie kept things interesting in the glam department as well, rocking long, curled lashes and a dark eyeliner to bring out her eyes. She wore a shimmering, skin-toned eyeshadow and plumped up her lips with a matching gloss. She wore her long, golden tresses down and styled with a mid-part, letting her locks brush over her shoulders in loose waves.

The video was scored to De La Ghetto and Darell’s “El Que Se Enamora Pierde,” whom Isabella tagged in her caption.

“Let’s gooooooi [sic]!!!!” De La Ghetto replied to her post, leaving four fire emoji.

The steamy upload appeared to have sent quite a few pulses racing among her 2 million followers, racking up more than 400,000 views and upward of 1,150 comments.

“Babe,” wrote fellow Bang Energy model Dasha Mart, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“I saw It first,” commented Yaslen Clemente, ending her message with a crazy-face emoji.

“K love this kini and can you teach me how to dance thanks,” penned a fourth Instagram user.