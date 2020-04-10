Joel McHale Strips Down To Promote ‘Tiger King’ Bonus Episode

The actor will host the Netflix special, 'The Tiger King and I.'

Joel McHale will headline a new installment of the Netflix documentary series Tiger King, and it looks like he is channeling his best Joe Exotic look.

The 48-year-old actor and TV host appears in a new promo posted by the streaming service as he promotes the bonus episode less than one month after the original seven-episode series dropped.

McHale will host The Tiger King and I, an after-show that will feature new interviews with Tiger King‘s Saff, John Reinke, Erik Cowie, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Rick Kirkham, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe.

“I talk to a lot of people involved in the project to see what’s happened in their lives since the release of the series,” McHale says in the teaser for the update show. “It’s eye-opening and, hopefully, funny.”

In the promo, McHale is dressed like Tiger King’s main protagonist, Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, who seemingly won’t be part of the special. McHale is shirtless while wearing a cowboy hat and a leopard print scarf as he announces his hosting role. The former Community star also has the word “Netflix” inked down low on his belly.

In comments to the promo posted on Twitter, viewers zeroed in on McHale’s surprising bare-skin look.

“Are we going to talk about how low those pants are,” one fan wrote.

“I hope he wears a shirt. I need a welding mask to look at his paleness,” another joked.

“2/3 of the way through the video before I realized that’s his actual body and not a weird prosthetic,” a third fan added.

Others were more concerned about the list of guests on the interview special, with one viewer writing, “No Joe Exotic, no party.”

The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA — Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020

With social distancing and shelter-in-place orders in place across the country, it is unclear how McHale will conduct the interviews with the Tiger King cast. One alternative could be the special being broadcast remotely using a video conferencing site.

And while McHale didn’t announce Joe Exotic as an interview subject, there’s always the chance that he could make a special appearance from prison. Netflix has not announced the full lineup for the bonus episode. The new Tiger King episode was previously teased by Jeff Lowe, Maldonado-Passage’s former business partner, last week.

The Tiger King has been making headlines since it began streaming on Netflix in late March. The docuseries examines the world of several big-cat owners and the messy aftermath of a major rivalry.

The Tiger King and I premieres April 12 on Netflix.