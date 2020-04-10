Tarsha Whitmore Rocks Lilac Bikini In Thailand Throwback Pic

Tarsha Whitmore sent temperatures soaring on social media after she uploaded a snapshot of her looking smoking hot in a skimpy bikini. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share the throwback from her Thailand vacation with her 832,000 followers, and they loved it.

The beauty did not say when the photo was taken, but she was seen standing in shallow water on a beach with the ocean behind her. It might have been a nice view, but Tarsha proved to be a distraction as she posed in the revealing bathing suit.

Tarsha’s bikini was about as tiny as it could get. The top featured triangle cups that were spaced far apart, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her voluptuous chest. The cups also gave her followers a tiny peek at underboob. The bottoms were equally revealing, with the side strings pulled high on her hips.

In the steamy shot, Tarsha smoldered as she faced the camera. The picture captured her body from the middle of her thighs up, giving her fans a nice look at her fit physique. The light color of the swimsuit made her bronze skin pop. She posed with one leg in front of the other, highlighting her hourglass shape. She rested her hands on the back of her hips, showing off her flat abs. She gave the camera a sultry look as she parted her lips.

Tarsha wore her long hair down in loose waves over her shoulders. She framed her eyes with dark brows and thick lashes. Her cheeks were contoured, and she wore a pink gloss on her lips. She accessorized her look with a sparkling belly piercing.

The post was a hit among her admirers, garnering more than 12,000 likes within an hour of sharing it.

In the caption, she said the snap was a throwback while cracking a joke about her tan and her refrigerator. She also said the bikini was available from online retailer Oh Polly.

Dozens of fans flocked to the comments section to rave over how hot she looked in the picture.

“Sexy woman,” one follower wrote.

“The most beautiful girl,” said a second admirer.

“You look amazing babe,” a third Instagram user told her.

Despite being homebound for the past few weeks, Tarsha has still been updating her Instagram account with sexy photos. Earlier in the week, she flaunted her figure while wearing a cute crop top and bikini bottoms while eating ice cream.