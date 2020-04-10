Dasha Mart Goes Braless In A Snug Top & Leather Shorts On Instagram

On Tuesday, Russian beauty Dasha Mart thrilled her 1.8 million Instagram followers with a pair of sultry photos wherein she showed off her buxom assets in a tight-fitting ribbed top. The sizzling blonde opted to go braless under the snug item, which clung to every curve in sight and ignited the imagination of her eager fans.

The steamy update, which can be viewed on her Instagram page, saw Dasha showing off her dangerous curves in a couple of flirtatious poses. The Playboy hottie was wearing a one-sleeve turtleneck top in a pastel pink color that looked gorgeous against her skin tone and complemented her ash-blond tresses. The garment sported a long fitted sleeve that highlighted her slender arm and featured a trendy thumb hole.

While the look was not cleavage-baring, Dasha unabashedly flaunted her voluptuous assets in the clingy top. She slipped on a pair of chic leather shorts in a matching bubblegum pink color, flashing her toned thighs in the stylish ensemble. The model wore the top tucked into her pants to show off her tiny waist. The shorts were cinched with a wide belt that further accentuated her lithe physique and sported massive front pockets that added texture to the sleek number.

Snapped outdoors, the gorgeous blonde was standing by a hot pink wall next to what looked like a cement alcove. The darker-toned background beautifully harmonized with the palette of her outfit, keeping the focus on her enviable figure. Dasha was facing the camera with a beaming smile, flashing her pearly teeth. The photos captured her from the thigh up, perfectly showcasing her hourglass frame.

In the first snap, Dasha was leaning with one shoulder against the wall and rested her arm on her hip bone as she put one leg forward and softly lifted her knee. She held her other arm down next to her body, casually grazing her hip. She wore her long hair down and parted in the middle, letting her tresses brush over her shoulders. A swipe to the next slide saw the Bang Energy elite model propping her elbow up on the wall as she cocked a hip to the side and slightly parted her legs. Her other elbow leaned on her hip as she brushed a lock of hair off her shoulder.

Dasha accessorized the sexy-chic look with a bold red manicure. She added a bit of glitz with a gold wristwatch. Her makeup was also on point, as the model rocked an elegant glam that included thick, messy eyebrows, long lashes to bring out her blue eyes, and a satin pink lipstick.

The stunner penned a long caption in Russian detailing her experience during quarantine in Miami, with a Google translation revealing that she was missing the ocean and the long walks. The double update was a big hit with her fans, reeling in more than 35,200 likes and 860-plus comments. Although the majority of messages were in Russian as well, some of her English-speaking followers also chimed in.

“Gorgeous babe,” wrote Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“So pretty,” penned fellow Australian model Tina Louise.

“Pretty in pink,” read a third comment, trailed by four two-hearts emoji.

“Like your lovely smile,” remarked a fourth person.