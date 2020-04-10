Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Her Gorgeous Curves In A Snug Tank Top & Jeans

Plus-size model Ashley Alexiss gave her 2.1 million Instagram followers something to take their minds off all the news surrounding the coronavirus with her latest update. The sizzling blonde got online late last night to share a photo taken for retailer Fashion Nova, wowing fans with her beauty and fabulous curves.

The upload was a half-body shot that saw Alexiss posing against a simple, white backdrop. With no elements of distraction in the background, viewers could concentrate solely on her gorgeous figure and cute outfit.

Alexiss was wearing a snug tank top in a burnt yellow color that beautifully complemented her fair skin tone and golden tresses. The garment was not overly revealing and sported a discreet neckline and thick shoulder straps that showed just enough skin to be enticing without actually exposing too much. The formfitting top was a ribbed design and looked flattering on her hourglass frame, emphasizing the difference between Ashley’s shapely chest and narrow waistline.

The model coupled the item with a pair of high-rise jeans that hugged her hips and wore the top tucked inside her pants to further accentuate her small waist. The skintight jeans were a light, cornflower blue shade and whitewashed in the front, highlighting Ashley’s strong thighs.

Ashley completed the look with a lavish set of chunky gold earrings, which were heart-shaped and sported a textured design that was hard to miss amid her sleek mane. She wore her long hair down and styled with a mid-part, letting her locks frame her face as they brushed over her shoulder. Her brown roots showed through and transitioned into blond, giving her tresses a slight ombre look.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model put a lot of care into her glam as well, sporting a face full of makeup in the shot. The application included sculpted eyebrows, a shimmering, skin-toned eye shadow, and long lashes to bring out her eyes. She wore a pink satin shade on her lush lips and finished up her glam look with a pink blush.

Ashley showed off her modeling chops, striking a sultry pose that saw her cocking a hip to the side and coquettishly playing with her hair. Her nails featured a chic flat manicure and were painted a subtle shade of pale pink. She was looking directly into the camera with an intense gaze and slightly parted her lips in a seductive way.

“Now that is absolutely the most beautiful picture I’ve seen all day,” one fan commented on her post.

The update stirred quite the reaction among her numerous admirers, reeling in more than 15,300 likes and 160 comments overnight. Followers were particularly impressed with her elegant beauty, although plenty of compliments were given for her curvaceous physique.

“I’m fascinated by your unique beauty,” wrote one person, adding heart-eyes and Cupid arrow emoji.

“Perfect shape, size and figure,” declared a second follower, ending their comment with clapping hands and fire emoji.

“You are absolutely perfect,” agreed another Instagram user. “Thank you for sharing your beauty with us.”