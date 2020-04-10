‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Jordi Vilasuso Reveals His Whole Family’s Battle With Coronavirus

The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso, who portrays Rey Rosales on the show, revealed on Thursday that his family battled with COVID-19 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video that lasted over eight minutes, Jordi and his wife Kaitlyn explained that they, along with their two daughters, caught the virus. The couple noted that their saving grace was that they were exposed to somebody else who tested positive for COVID-19, and the very next day is when the safer at home measures went into effect. Because of that, neither Jordi nor Kaitlyn went out in public before they were aware they had the illness.

Kaitlyn started having symptoms first, and Jordi started running a fever the day after. She experienced much more difficult symptoms than he did and needed an inhaler to help her breathe at one point. The actor revealed that he had a fever for about three days and felt sick in general. Both their daughters got the virus, and they reported that the “mild” symptoms that children have actually included pneumonia for their daughters, which was incredibly scary. Now, everybody seems to be healthy and recovered, which they both noted felt like nothing they’d ever experienced before.

On Easter Sunday, it will be three weeks since Kaitlyn experienced her first symptoms, and Jordi and their kids followed shortly after her. The actor and his wife offered prayers to those who are suffering from this illness. They also thanked everybody on the front line who is helping those who are sick as well as those who are ensuring that people can still get necessities. In the end, they advised people to please stay home.

More than 11,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button on Jordi’s repost of his wife’s video. Plus, over 550 people left uplifting and positive messages for the actor and his family as they recover. Many who responded were Jordi’s Y&R co-stars. He is the second actor from the CBS Daytime drama who experienced COVID-19. Greg Rikaart (Kevin Fisher) previously revealed that he had the illness.

“Omg! Really?! I’m so sorry!!!!!!! Love to you all!” wrote Melissa Ordway, who portrays Abby Newman on the sudser.

“Oh, no!! I’m so sorry, you guys!! You’re so strong. Thank you for sharing. Sending you all our love,” Chelsea Lawson actress, Melissa Claire Egan, replied.

“Oh, man. This is crazy. Blessings to you and your family. What a nightmare that must have been. We’ve all been fearing this very possibility. Thank you for sharing and for letting everyone know you guys are safe and through the hard parts. Hope you guys are feeling better!” exclaimed Robert Adamson, who is Noah Newman on the soap.

Kaitlyn noted that she would share more details of the experience to help others who are enduring the virus in hopes that their reality may help them.