Julianne Hough Wears A Black One-Piece & Takes A Walk With Nina Dobrev’s Dog

Julianne Hough shared a stunning new series of snapshots on her Instagram late Thursday night. In the photos, she was walking down a long wooden trail that appears to be somewhere near the mountains, with a large lake nearby. She wasn’t alone on her walk, as Julianne had company in the form of her best friend Nina Dobrev‘s dog, Maverick. She also credited the pics to her friend and photographer, Cole Ferguson.

In her caption, Julianne talked about how her “intense highs” have given way to some “intense lows.” She added that she managed to “stay true to the path” by finding a balance between the two extremes.

Julianne credited her expanded fitness program, KINRGY, with helping her find her inner peace. She ended her lengthy message by asking her followers what they do to find balance in their lives.

Julianne shared six new pics in total in her latest Instagram share. The first image showed her looking playfully over her shoulder at Cole as her hair flew into her face. Maverick stood to her side, staring at a spot off into the distance.

The second snap was a medium close-up of Julianne laughing while looking back, her hair obscuring most of her face. The third photograph captured her looking at the camera face-on with a sly expression on her face. Cole shot the photo from mid-thigh up as the wind lifted the star’s hair into the sky. Behind her, the mountains and lake looked serene.

For the fourth image, Julianne looked toward the mountains, while the fifth photo captured her standing sideways again, her head turned toward the camera. The final image was similar to the first, with Julianne back on the wooden trail. Maverick joined her and stood a few feet behind.

Julianne kept things natural for this shoot. She didn’t wear much makeup, if any, opting to show off her natural good looks. She also gave her fans a glimpse of her perky booty, which was visible in multiple shots when the camera was behind her.

The former America’s Got Talent judge earned a lot of attention for her post. In less than an hour, it received over 93,000 likes and more than 500 comments. Several notable celebrities liked and commented on her post, including Jennifer Aniston, Kelsea Ballerini, and Josh Brolin.

Several of Julianne’s fans were curious as to where the photos were taken, as they found the landscape surrounding her to be stunning.