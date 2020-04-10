Kelsea Ballerini Goes Makeup-Free For Hilarious ‘Quarantine’ Workout That Includes Ranch Dip

Kelsea ate while she did pushups.

Kelsea Ballerini consumed and burned calories for a kitchen sweat session that had her fans in hysterics. On Thursday, the “Miss Me More” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a video of her innovative workout routine with her 2.1 million followers. She also showed off one of the casual looks that she’s been rocking while cooped up at home.

For her silly social media performance, the 26-year-old country music sensation was rocking a pair of leopard-print drawstring sweatpants and a tight black tank top. Her sporty shirt had a low-cut square neck.

Kelsea had her blond hair pulled up in a high ponytail. The long sides of her platinum tresses were framing her face, which didn’t appear to have a stitch of makeup on it.

The singer was using the carpet runner in her kitchen as her exercise mat. She was on the floor in the starting position for a bent knee pushup, and she had a large piece of a potato chip dangling out of her mouth. An open jar of Lays Smooth Ranch Dip was sitting on the floor in front of her.

The camera was filming Kelsea from the front. She briefly glanced at it before doing a pushup, lowering her body just enough to dunk the chip in the ranch dip. She then rose back up and used her tongue to pull the chip into her mouth. As she was munching on her salty snack, she reached into a bag of chips sitting nearby and grabbed another one.

As she continued chewing her first chip, Kelsea made an impatient gesture by waving the second one around in a circle. After she swallowed, she completed another rep of her tasty exercise. This time around, she loosened up her neck a bit by tilting her head from side to side as she munched.

In the caption of her post, Kelsea revealed that she was using the unusual exercise equipment to keep herself entertained while self-quarantining at home.

Like many celebrities, Kelsea is taking the advice of public officials and medical experts seriously amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s obviously doing her part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by staying at home and practicing social distancing, and her fans love how fun she’s making lockdown look.

“This is the best thing you’ve ever done…I am now inspired,” read one response to her post.

“Finally a workout video I can get behind,” another fan quipped.

“This is me with wine,” wrote her fellow country music star Jessie James Decker. “For some reason on my second glass of wine I start doing lunges in my living room between sips.”

“When this is over, we’re having a wine and squat night is what I’m hearing… (I’m wearing all my kittenish gear),” Kelsea replied.