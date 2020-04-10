Aylen Alvarez Shows Off Curves In Skintight Black Latex Dress For Sizzling New Instagram Photo

Aylen Alvarez gave her millions of Instagram a treat on Thursday when she posted a photo of herself in an outfit that showed off her curves. In the shared photo, the Cuban bombshell rocked a strapless skintight latex dress in black. The eye-catching item of clothing featured an alluring “V” cut in the neckline and a belt that emphasized her enviable waist-to-hip ratio. The hem of the dress came down to a spot just above her ankles and she paired the look with black peep-toe heels.

Aylen went jewelry for the photoshoot but wore black chain purse as an accessory. She wore her brown hair down and swept over her shoulders and she seemed to have been captured while pushing some of those strands behind her with the fingers of her right hand. As for her makeup, she appeared to sport shiny bronze shadow with dark liner and mascara to accentuate her eyes.

Aylen posed in a driveway surrounded by a well-manicured lawn and several trees and in her caption, she referred to herself as a professional “social distancer.” Her caption also reveals that the design is from a company called Lovely Wholesale. It currently retails for $18.99.

The photo has been liked close to 25,000 times, as of this writing and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans seemed enamored with her physical appearance.

“This goddess doesn’t get the attention she has earned,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are looking elegant and lovely in that black dress,” another added.

“Damn babe, you’re absolutely gorgeous and sexy,” a third commenter remarked.

A fourth Aylen Alvarez supporter filled their comment with adjectives to describe her beauty and expressed a desire to be in a romantic relationship with her.

“Smart. Educated. Beautiful. Jeez. Marry Me. Please,” they wrote.

This is hardly the first time that Aylen has worn a curve-hugging dress in one of her Instagram photos. In a previous post, the design she sported it featured ruching down the center and a low neckline and a drawstring tie in the middle of the hem. Unlike the dress in her most recent photo, that one was from popular fast-fashion brand Fashion Nova.

Aylen stood in a door frame for both of the photos in the upload and called her location “Club Quarantine” in the geotag, a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“License to chill,” she wrote in the caption.” I hope everyone is staying safe.”