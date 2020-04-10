Pauline Tantot Wears Only A Tiny G-String On Instagram

Pauline Tantot has seemingly been taking advantage of all of the nice weather in her area lately as she shares tons of eye-catching Instagram snaps of herself in various states of undress. In her newest snap, the hottie went all-out and shared a couple of images that likely caught many of her fans’ attention. She wore only a tiny g-string for the occasion and she noted in the caption that she had finished up a tanning session.

In the first photo, Pauline stood facing the camera straight-on and it was cropped from her chest up. She held a wine glass in her right hand and raised it in the air as she placed her left hand in front of her chest to censor herself for social media. The cutie gave her signature pout and wore her hair down in an off-center part with her blond locks framing her face and partially obscuring the left side of her face.

Her pose left her cleavage and underboob on show, and her butterfly tattoo on her hand was also prominent. She accessorized simply with her usual charm necklace and appeared to be wearing no foundation as her freckles were hard to miss.

In the second picture, the stunner stood with her back facing the camera. She rocked a small, purple g-string that had a high-waisted fit and she tugged at it with her left hand to emphasize her curvy booty. Unlike her usual posts, it looked like Pauline didn’t Photoshop herself very much.

The pics have been liked over 328,300 times and it looked like fans only had nice things to say in the comments section.

There were many people who were distracted by her ink.

“@popstantot I absolutely love your butterfly tattoo,” gushed a social media user.

“Love the butterflies looks cool,.. of course you are a goddess,” raved a second admirer.

Others responded to her caption.

“Your tan looks good here,” complimented another follower.

“Nice tanning cheers PRETTY LADY,” exclaimed a fourth supporter.

The social media star showed off her derrière in another Instagram post yesterday, that time rocking a pair of purple thong bikini bottoms with a butterfly design. Pauline stood up and held a bike in place with her hands and appeared to be enjoying the sunny day. Her top was a cream tone with 1/2-length sleeves. She posed on a manicured lawn with a stone wall in the far back and a white wrought-iron fence in front of her.