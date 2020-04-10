Jojo Babie Flaunts Famous Booty On Instagram

Jojo Babie has been showing off her curvy bod in a variety of pictures on her Instagram feed and opted to showcase her famous booty in her newest post. The Asian model posed outdoors for the shot and rocked an animal-print top and a pair of thong bikini bottoms.

In the snap, Jojo stood with her left shoulder facing the camera and stood with her feet several inches apart. She glanced over her left shoulder into the distance with a fierce pout on her face and placed her hands in front of her midriff. Her makeup application included dark lashes, bronze blush, and light pink lipstick. The stunner’s hair was brushed back behind her shoulders and her wavy locks appeared to be blowing in the wind.

Plus, the sensation’s top was leopard-print with long sleeves and a cropped fit. Her bikini bottoms popped against her tanned figure and it had high straps that left her hips on show. She completed her look with a pair of pointed-toe sandals with strappy accents that hugged her ankles.

The combination of her outfit and her pose made her curves hard to miss, and in particular, her muscular legs were on full display.

The cutie stood in front of a white sports car with tinted windows and dark, shiny rims. It looked like she was on the roof of a parking lot.

Most of Jojo’s recent updates have been from her apartment thanks to the coronavirus quarantine, but she has been sprinkling snaps that were taken outside here and there.

The update has been liked over 107,700 times so far and the comments section was filled with tons of compliments for Jojo.

Many people opted to respond to the question in the flirty and inquisitive caption in creative ways.

“Whatever it is I’m looking at.. d*mn,” declared a supporter.

“Over 9000,” raved a second admirer.

“Gonna say 10/10 and love you 3000,” gushed a third social media user.

“1-10 what level are you…cuz that my new number,” wrote another follower.

In addition, Jojo posted another eye-catching photo a couple of days ago. That time, she shared two images, one of herself Photoshopped with a ton of graphic tattoos, and a second one of the original image. She rocked a small light peach bikini with a top that was so small that it left her underboob showing. Her bottoms were also tiny and had a low-waisted fit. The beauty stood at the beach with a row of houses visible behind her.