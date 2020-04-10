Liam Payne Says One Direction Is Planning A Special Project For Their Tenth Anniversary

Payne also offered some praise for Harry Styles's new music.

One Direction has something special planned for its tenth anniversary. In an interview with The Sun published on April 9, Liam Payne said that the band had been meeting to prepare a new project to commemorate the occasion.

“We’ve got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we’ve all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice,” Payne said.

The band has been on hiatus since 2016. Prior to that, they had risen to prominence after competing on The X-Factor in 2010. Although Payne was willing to tease the project, he wasn’t able to offer the publication many details.

“To hear a lot of people’s voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven’t seen for a long time or never seen before, it’s very interesting. At the moment I’m not sure what I’m allowed to say,” he said.

Although he wasn’t able to offer any details, Payne did say that they were currently trying to make a few different projects happen as a group.

“There’s a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around,” the signer explained.

Although there’s lots of planning happening, Payne said that the most important part of their reunion was getting to spend virtual time together. In addition to discussing the bond the group had reformed, Payne also offered some praise for Harry Styles‘s latest single, “Adore You.” Payne said that he thought Styles had really found his sound, and was thrilled that his former bandmate had earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Songs chart.

It’s not completely clear how many members of the original group will be involved in this reunion project. Niall Horan has been open about his hopes that the band would eventually get back together. During his Carpool Karaokesegment on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Horan was forced to take a polygraph, and when he was asked if he thought the band would get back together, he said yes.

Whatever shape the reunion project takes, most members of the band have found some level of success on their own since they went on hiatus in 2016. Payne has released a number of hit songs on his own, and Styles has proven to be a successful solo artist as well. Zayn Malik, who may be on slightly worse terms with his bandmates than everyone else, has also had some success as a solo artist.