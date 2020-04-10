NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers Could Swap Tobias Harris Or Al Horford For Chris Paul, Per ‘CBS Sports’

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the 2019-20 NBA season. Despite having four All-Star caliber players – Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, and Al Horford – on their roster, the Sixers were unable to live up to expectations from the NBA team that is supposed to be one of the best in the Eastern Conference. If they fail to win the 2020 NBA championship title or at least reach the Eastern Conference Finals, the Sixers are highly expected to make a huge roster overhaul in the 2020 NBA offseason.

With their inability to consistently win games with Ben Simmons as their sole-ball handler, the Sixers may consider targeting a real point guard on the trade market this summer. One of the NBA players that could be on the Sixers’ radar is Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Sixers could use the massive contracts of Harris or Horford to acquire Paul from the Thunder.

“Philadelphia’s path is far simpler. Harris could be dealt for Paul straight up. Horford would require minimal additional filler. Add draft capital as needed. More of it would be necessary in a Horford construction, but as dreadful as his contract looks now, it should be noted that he played for Billy Donovan at Florida. The Thunder might be more open to swallowing his deal than most teams.”

Paul would be an incredible addition to the Sixers, giving them an All-Star caliber point guard with plenty of playoff experience and a very reliable option on the offensive end of the floor. Though he doesn’t fit the timeline of Simmons and Embiid, adding Paul to their roster would increase the Sixers’ chances of fully dominating the Eastern Conference in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Paul may already be 35, but he still has plenty of gas left in his tank. This season, he’s posting incredible numbers, averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from beyond the arc. Paul may haven’t shown any sign that he’s not happy in Oklahoma City but at this point in his NBA career, he will undeniably be better off spending his remaining years in the league playing for a legitimate title contender.

Trading Paul for Harris would somewhat be beneficial for the Thunder. Harris is eight years younger than Paul and could still be part of the Thunder’s long-term plan. Meanwhile, the potential deal that would send Paul to the City of Brotherly Love in exchange for Horford would only make sense if the Sixers are willing to include a young player or a future draft pick in the trade package. If the Sixers insist a straight swap, the Thunder should immediately pass on the deal.