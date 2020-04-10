Donald Trump Approval Rating Hits All-Time High In New Poll

According to a new Fox News poll released on Thursday, President Donald Trump‘s approval rating is at an all-time high. Conducted by Beacon Research and Shaw & Company, the poll says that 49 percent of Americans now approve of the president’s job performance.

In March, Trump’s approval rating was 48 percent, and in February 47 percent. It was at its lowest point in October 2017, at 38 percent. According to the poll, Trump’s approval rating among Republicans is 89 percent — not at a record high — and it has improved among Democrats, women, white evangelical Christians, and whites.

Conventional politicking has taken a backseat to the coronavirus pandemic, which has been ravaging the United States for weeks. Fifty one percent of the public approves of the way the president has handled the response to the virus.

The American people are far more impressed with members of the White House task force, however. Dr. Anthony Fauci’s approval rating is at 80 percent, according to the survey. Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx also enjoy the trust of the public, with 52 and 62 percent approval rating respectively.

The poll is not all good news for Trump and his allies. According to the survey, voters have been more impressed with their state government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic than with the federal government’s actions. Seventy seven percent approve of the way their state government is handling the crisis, and 56 percent approve of the federal government’s response.

In terms of Trump’s response to the pandemic, 47 percent of voters believe he is not taking it seriously, 46 percent think he is reacting appropriately, and only 4 percent think the president is overreacting. Furthermore, 51 percent of Americans believe Trump is empathizing with them, while 45 percent think he has a good understanding of the facts pertaining to the virus.

According to Republican pollster Daron Shaw, although Trump’s overall approval rating has increased, Americans are not exactly rallying around the president as they usually do during crises.

“The president’s bump in approval isn’t huge, and certainly not on par with the rally effect for George W. Bush after 9/11. But it could be consequential that he’s closing in on 50 percent, which is critical for his re-election chances,” he said.

A Gallup poll released late March similarly suggested that the boost in Trump’s approval ratings is not comparable to the increase in George W. Bush’s ratings in the aftermath of September 11 attacks.

The coronavirus pandemic is threatening to cause a major economic crisis, which could have enormous implications for the 2020 presidential election. According to the poll, 91 percent of voters are concerned there will be a recession, and 72 percent of them believe their family will feel the consequences.

According to Democratic pollster Chris Anderson, “the degree to which voters blame Trump for economic conditions will likely be based on whether or not they decide he could have mitigated the pandemic’s impact by preparing the country as soon as he was first warned.”