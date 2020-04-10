Olivia Culpo Rocks Low-Cut Top & Enjoys Wine During The ‘Golden Hour’

Olivia Culpo is making the most of her quarantine, and the latest upload to her feed proves it. The model — who traveled the globe before the COVID-19 pandemic — added a sexy new series of snaps that saw her enjoying the “golden hour” in a low-cut top. Much to the delight of her 4.6 million-plus fans, she posted four new photos as part of the upload.

The first photo saw Culpo posing outside on a barstool during what she called the “golden hour.” In front of her was a sturdy stone bar with a rustic metal surface, while a large, mostly full glass of wine sat on the top of the counter. Just behind her was the perfect setting, with a covering of wooden beams above her and a large gate with some greenery just behind it. She did not tag her exact location in the caption, but the backyard that she was relaxing in was nothing short of spectacular.

The model rested a portion of her derriere on a barstool while leaning the majority of her weight on her hand. She sported a cream cardigan that did a great job of showing off her bronzed skin in the sunlight. The neckline of the piece dipped low and helped her flaunt her ample cleavage. A few small buttons lined the front while the side was slightly lifted, teasing a bit of her tiny midsection.

Culpo’s pants had a high-waisted design and possessed a beautiful light-wash. They fit snugly around her waist and showed off her trim legs. She styled her chic, short locks with a side part, letting the majority of her tresses sweep over her right eye. She wore a few loose curls around the frame of her face, which added a large amount of volume to the style.

Culpo opted to wear minimal accessories with only a small silver necklace that had a medallion attached to the end. She included her usual application of makeup while a sliver of sunlight stretched across her face and illuminated her features. Her brows were defined, her cheeks were lined with a light pink blush, and she added the perfect shade of pink to her lips.

The remaining few photos in the set showed Culpo in the same sexy outfit from retailer Revolve, only posing in different ways.

The post has proven to be an instant hit with 25,000 likes and well over 100 comments from Culpo’s adoring fans in less than 30 minutes from the time it was shared.

“My absolute favorite model!!!,” one fan gushed, adding a single red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous smile beautiful,” a second admirer remarked.

“Hi Olivia You are the reason for my smile and my happiness. I love you,” one more person raved.