Nebraska Football Reportedly Going Head-To-Head With Penn State For Quarterback Prospect Beau Pribula

The Nebraska football team has jumped into Penn State’s backyard and offered one of their top quarterback prospects for the 2022 class. On Thursday afternoon, York, Pennsylvania product Beau Pribula announced on his Twitter account he had a scholarship offer from the Huskers.

Pribula made it clear he got his offer from Cornhuskers quarterback coach Mario Verduzco, who has been busy this month trying to reel in talent under center. The Huskers have offered several quarterbacks over the last few weeks spanning many different recruiting classes.

Nebraska is the seventh offer for Pribula and the fourth such scholarship to come from a Power Five program. He’s been picking up speed when it comes to interest from more prominent schools since March kicked off.

Thankful to have received an offer from Nebraska ???? @Coach_Verdu pic.twitter.com/Geph1CNJai — Beau Pribula (@beauprib) April 9, 2020

Recruiting analysts believe there is one school that is going to be squaring off directly with the Huskers, and it’s also in the Big Ten. Nittany Lions offered the quarterback at the end of last month, and 247Sports‘ experts are overwhelmingly convinced when Pribula does pick a school, it will be located in State College.

Of the five “crystal ball” predictions those analysts have entered for the dual-threat prospect, those who have picked a team have decided he’s going to be playing for the Nittany Lions. That doesn’t mean the Nebraska football program is out of the race entirely.

Eric Francis / Getty Images

Pribula is considered a 3-star prospect in the 2022 class and the 14th best player in the state of Pennsylvania for his class. He’s also the 12th ranked dual-threat quarterback in the country according to 247.

Not only is the York High product considered a dual-threat quarterback, but he’s also a dual-position player. His first year in high-school, he lined up at wide receiver while his brother was the starting quarterback for their team. 2019 was the first season he played quarterback at the varsity level, and he mostly saw success. He led York to a 9-1 record thanks to his 57 percent completion percentage.

Pribula threw for 1,244 passing yards while also rushing for 362 yards while averaging six yards per carry. He also ran for 11 touchdowns.

Who will be the victor if Nebraska and Penn State stay the teams to beat likely won’t be decided for quite some time. Members of the 2022 class won’t be able to sign for the first time until December of 2021 at the earliest. Until then, the two programs will vie for position and attempt to secure an official visit at the very least. That won’t be coming until the NCAA allows in-person recruiting sometime after its deemed the coronavirus outbreak under control.