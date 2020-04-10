Madison Reed Splashes Around In A Polka-Dot Bikini

Madison also posed in the sand in her photos taken in Tulum.

Madison Grace Reed delighted her fans with a set of playful bikini photos. On Tuesday, the 23-year-old actress took to Instagram to share the throwback snaps with her 641,000 followers, and her admirers couldn’t stop gushing over the gorgeous shots.

Madison was pictured rocking a fun and flirty polka-dot bikini. Her top was white, and it featured a random pattern of small black spots. The garment had structured, fixed cups and spaghetti straps. Its low V neck perfectly displayed her perky cleavage.

The lower half of Madison’s bikini bottoms were constructed out of the same fabric. However, the top half of the garment featured a different polka dot print. It was black with larger, evenly-spaced spots. The darker material circled around Madison’s slender hips to create the thick sides of her bathing suit. Her bottoms had a mid-rise waist and a high cut that showed off her long, shapely legs. Madison accessorized her beachwear with a few delicate gold chain necklaces of varying lengths.

In her first photo, Madison was pictured standing in ankle-deep water on the shore of a scenic beach. Foamy white waves were crashing in the background behind her. She had her knees slightly bent, and water was flying from her fingertips. She had obviously been caught in the act of dipping her hands in the salty seawater and trying to splash the camera.

Madison had a big smile on her face. She was wearing minimal or no makeup, and the ends of her long, brunette tresses were slightly damp. Her fingernails were painted a vibrant aqua color.

In her second photo, Madison was pictured lying on her left side in the beach’s bright white sand. Her slender legs were stretched out, and her right foot was crossed in front of her left. She was propping her body up with her left elbow, and her right arm was stretched up high in the air. The pose highlighted her sculpted stomach and her enviable thigh gap. Madison was looking down and laughing.

In her third snapshot, Madison was posing on her knees in the sand. She was stretching both arms up in the air, and her eyes were closed. She had a joyful expression on her face.

Madison used a geotag to identify the location of her photo shoot as Tulum, Mexico. As of this writing, her Instagram post has racked up over 31,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Thank you for blessing my feed beautiful,” read one response to her pictures.

“Sheeeesh your so beautiful,” another fan wrote.

“I am so happy when I see you happy. Love you more than everything else in this world!!” a third admirer gushed.

“You look fabulous like the waves,” a fourth fan remarked.

