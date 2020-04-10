Britney Spears Thanks Healthcare Workers Battling The Coronavirus Via New Instagram Video

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Thursday to send a message to healthcare workers who are at the frontlines of the battle against the coronavirus. In the brief selfie video, Britney thanked these workers for their service.

“All of the workers who are doing so much to help us through this trying time, I would like to thank you for all of your support and all of the hard work that you are doing to help us get through this difficult time,” the singer said.

In the clip, Britney wore a lavender a puffy-sleeved crop top that was covered in a floral print. She wore her blond hair down and accessorized her look with a black lace choker. Britney seemed mostly makeup-free in the video. She accentuated her eyes with smudged dark shadow and liner but seemed to forgo lipstick.

The post amassed close to 200,000 views in under an hour and more than 1,600 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans praised Britney for the post.

“Queen of recognizing people who are working hard,” one person wrote.

“You are so gracious Britney. Stay strong we are all in this together,” another person wrote before adding two double-heart emoji to their comment.

Others complimented the singer’s appearance.

“OI BUT THAT HAIR IS STUNNINGGGG,” a third Instagram user gushed. “You are so beautiful queen. Stay safe, we love you.”

Others complimented her by altering her name to reflect her show of gratitude. More than one fan called her “Thankney” and another named her “Positiveney.”

But a fourth fan seemed to poke fun at the fact that Britney had worn the floral top in some of her previous posts.

“Queen of recording 1000 videos with the same outfit,” they wrote. “We love a humble Queen.”

Britney appears to be a fan of wearing low-cut tops and chokers. As The Inquisitr reported, in one of her previous posts, she wore a cleavage-baring white top with a matching choker as she posed with her boyfriend, model and fitness trainer Sam Asghari. The two posed against a red background and Britney discussed the symbolism of the color in her caption.

She described it as an attention-grabbing color that represents strength and self-assuredness. Britney’s affinity for the color is evidenced by the fact that she has used the background in several of her previous posts.

The photo has been liked over 350,000 times and more than 5,000 Instagram users have commented on it.