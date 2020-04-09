Rihanna Sends Dad A Ventilator After He Told Her He Thought He Was ‘Going To Die’ From Coronavirus

Rihanna and her dad have had a rocky relationship for years, but that doesn’t mean the singer is about to let her father die. After Ronald Fenty was knocked down by a case of COVID-19, he says that Rihanna reached out to him every single day and even sent him a ventilator when it felt like he was going to die.

As The Sun reports, the 66-year-old, who still calls his daughter by her birth name of Robyn, became so ill that he says “I thought I was going to die to be honest.”

But RiRi took the matter seriously and acted fast to send him a machine – professional-grade models of which can cost anywhere between $25,000 and $50,000. While didn’t end up using the machine because he felt like the fever was the worst part of the disease, he still appreciates the effort.

“I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn,” he said while chatting with reporters in front of his home in Barbados. “She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done.”

Ronald spent two weeks in an isolation center before being declared free of the disease, but not before it made him extremely ill.

“I got a fever up inside of my nose. I had a fever across my lips. It was just a lot of fever,” he said. “I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly.”

After his ordeal, he says that he believes the government should shut down the country in order to limit the spread of the disease and urged people to stay at home.

“More serious than people realize. Please stay home,” he said.

Barbados hasn’t been hit as hard so far as some countries have, with around 65 cases and three deaths. The country has set up a quarantine center for treatment, though the local government has not forced an island-wide shutdown.

Rihanna and her dad didn’t speak for several years and the pop singer says that he struggled with addiction when she was younger. These days, the two are closer, though she quietly paid nearly $60,000 to put him through a rehab program in California in 2013.

She also bought him a home in St James, Barbados.

The singer isn’t only helping her family during the coronavirus crisis. She also donated $5 million through her charity, along with supplies, to help fight the pandemic, as The Inquisitr previously reported.