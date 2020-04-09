Natalie Roser Stuns In Lingerie For Easter Celebration

Natalie Roser turned up the heat on her popular page, adding a snapshot that showed her rocking a revealing lingerie set and advertising an Easter weekend sale. The April 9 share has already been a hit among her 1.2 million-plus fans and it’s only been live for a matter of minutes.

Roser proved to be a selfie pro, snapping a photo in the mirror directly in front of her. She did not disclose her exact location but she posed in a bathroom, which featured a few pieces of wooden furniture and a bronze light fixture overhead. The model held one hand in front of her face while resting the other on the counter in front of her — this helped her capture the perfect angle, one that would show off her body in its entirety.

The lingerie set, which was from her intimates line Rose and Bare, featured a light brown top that plunged low, allowing her to show her ample cleavage for the camera. The bottom of her bra appeared to have underwire, further pushing up her bust and drawing attention toward it. The model’s shoulders were covered by her curls, keeping fans guessing as to whether the bra was strapless or not.

Roser’s bottoms were just as hot as her top and possessed floss-like sides that hit right on her hip bones. The small amount of fabric left most of her pert derriere and trim thighs uncovered, much to the delight of her admirers. Only a small piece of triangular fabric remained to cover her modesty, and the low-cut fit also helped to bring attention to her tummy.

Roser —who recently pushed the envelope in a topless photo — parted her long, blond-dyed locks in the middle and wore them slightly curled. The majority of her locks brushed over her left shoulder. She kept her accessories simple, sporting only a dainty gold necklace with a small charm.

Roser added an expert application of makeup that was enough to make jaws drop. Her defined brows and thick mascara did favors for her eyes, while a layer of blush and highlighter showed off her beautiful cheekbones.

It didn’t take long for the Australian-born beauty’s fans to take notice of the scantily-clad shot. In addition to 7,000 likes, the post has been commented on over 100 times in just under an hour.

“You are light nobody can make you shadow,” one follower raved.

“Your body is awesome i love it,” another Instagram user chimed in, adding a few flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“This makes today better,” one more fan noted.