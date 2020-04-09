Brit Manuela Sizzles In An Impossibly Tiny Tie-Dye Bikini

Brit Manuela is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The American model dazzled her 910,000 followers with a new upload on Thursday that contained two smoking hot snaps. Brit slipped into an itty-bitty bikini for the photoshoot, which was hosted inside her home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She appeared to have been positioned next to an open window, as an ample amount of sunlight spilled into the space and illuminated her bombshell curves.

A tag on the second photo in the post indicated that Brit’s choice of swimwear for the day was from VDM, an Australian-based brand that creates their clothing using recycled materials. It boasted a vibrant color scheme of neon green and blue that popped against the brunette beauty’s allover glow.

Even more eye-popping than the swimwear’s bold hues was its revealing design. The set’s halter-style top had thin straps that showcased Brit’s toned shoulders and arms. It also boasted a plunging neckline and impossibly tiny cups that covered up only what was necessary, exposing a scandalous amount of cleavage from nearly every angle.

The matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The garment allowed Brit to show off her toned thighs thanks to its daringly high-cut design, while a profile snap in the second slide of the upload revealed a teasing glimpse at her pert derriere. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on the model’s hips to draw attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Brit added a delicate pendant necklace to the barely there look, as well as a set of gold hoop earrings that added even more bling. She let her dark tresses spill messily behind her back, and went makeup-free to flaunt her striking natural beauty.

Fans wasted no time in showering the skin-baring double Instagram update with love. It has earned nearly 15,000 likes within less than one hour of going live. The comments section was flooded with hundreds of notes as well, many containing compliments for Brit’s incredible figure.

“Legit goals. You look amazing,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Brit was a “beautiful goddess.”

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, you’re truly the most gorgeous and stunning girl in the entire world,” a third admirer remarked.

“You’re so perfect. I just love your vibe,” commented a fourth follower.

Brit has been filling her Instagram feed with a number of bikini looks lately. She recently rocked another two-piece in a similar style, though that time, the set was in a bright teal color. Fans went wild for that post as well which, to date, has been awarded more than 39,000 likes and over 900 comments.