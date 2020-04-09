‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Star Jennifer Aydin Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin claims that she tested positive for the coronavirus in a new video shared on her Instagram yesterday. According to Jennifer, she hadn’t been feeling well for several days and cited “extreme fatigue” as her main symptom, reports Page Six.

She requested that her husband, Bill — who works as a plastic surgeon — bring home a test for her. Jennifer explained that while her husband felt reluctant to do so since she didn’t have a dry cough or fever, he did end up testing her, and it came back positive for the virus.

On Wednesday night, Jennifer shared screenshots of the text exchange between her and her husband. She tells him that she threw up, and shortly after, Bill texted her that her test had come back positive.

“There were a few rough days, where I was just extremely tired, and sleeping a lot. I had this very dense headache and extreme night sweats. I lost my sense of taste and smell,” said the RHONJ star.

In her caption, she mentioned that yesterday was the first time in a while that she had started feeling better. She said she has been taking care of herself by getting plenty of rest, drinking hot liquids, and taking her vitamins. Jennifer also specified that she didn’t have breathing issues like most coronavirus patients do.

Many of her Real Housewives friends and co-stars commented on her Instagram post to show support and wish her well, including Teresa Giudice, Margaret Josephs, Luann de Lesseps, and Dolores Catania.

Jennifer’s video received plenty of attention from her supporters. It was viewed over 187,200 times and generated more than 4,000 comments from concerned fans.

“So happy to hear you’re feeling better! Get well soon!” wrote one fan.

Earlier today, Jennifer updated her Instagram story with a short video of herself walking outside onto her terrace. She filmed the infamous pool house in the backyard, specifying that Bill has been spending most of his time there to stay far away from her while she recovers from the virus.

In her original video, the comments section was full of people asking Jennifer how she contracted the virus and what she was taking to make herself feel better. Jennifer updated her Instagram with a post to tell her fans she would be hosting an Instagram live session later tonight to answer questions about the virus and her family’s handling of the situation.