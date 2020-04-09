Yanet Garcia Stuns In Makeup-Free Shot While Celebrating Her Beloved Dog’s Birthday

Yanet Garcia strayed away from her typical flesh-baring attire to share a makeup-free photo while celebrating her beloved pooch, Mamacita’s birthday. The adorable Pomeranian has become a frequent guest on the model’s feed, and celebrations were in order for her special day.

The sweet shot showed Garcia posing on a couch alongside her boyfriend, Lewis Howes, with the dog wedged in between. She did not tag her location but appeared to be in her Los Angeles apartment that she shares with Howes. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” looked incredible in the makeup-free shot that highlighted her natural beauty.

The model cozied up in an oversized sweater that draped off of her figure. The knit material looked cozy with a basic neckline and tight bands near the end of her sleeves. The sweater boasted a multi-colored design that had a bright red, pink, yellow, and blue color scheme. She kept her look basic with a simple side part and large curls that gave her brunette locks a ton of volume. She also appeared to be makeup-free, wearing only a small amount of chapstick on her pout.

Howes posed next to Garcia, smiling big for the camera. Much like his girlfriend, he dressed casual in a tight black T-shirt with a pocket on the upper left-hand portion of his chest. The sleeves hugged his muscular biceps that helped to hold up a plate of doggie cupcakes. He teamed his shirt with a pair of light-wash jeans.

It was the couple’s sassy pooch, however, who stole the show in the upload. Mamacita sat in between her owners, sporting a pink “Happy Birthday” cap and matching scarf. She appeared to be enthralled with the plate of treats that sat in front of her snout. The white-and-tan dog looked like she was going to be eating well tonight with a spread of five cupcakes and two cookies.

Garcia wrote her caption in Spanish, but it translated to an incredibly sweet message.

“Happy birthday @iamthemamacita. I love you with all my heart.”

In just minutes of the update going live, Garcia attracted a ton of attention from her fans, raking in over 12,000 likes and over 50 comments. Most followers were quick to wish the pup a happy birthday.

“She so cute. I love Pomeranians! I grew up with one… Happy birthday Mamacita hermosa,” one follower raved, adding a series of heart emoji.

“OMG! Cutest thing ever!,” a second social media user chimed in.

“OMG I love your Pom!,” another fan wrote, alongside a few heart-eye emoji.