Jessa Duggar Shares New Instagram Snap With Her ‘Quaranteam’

Jessa Duggar posted a sweet snapshot with Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy.

Jessa Duggar is keeping safe at her home in northwest Arkansas, but she appears to be enjoying the time spent with her family during the coronavirus outbreak. The star of TLC’s Counting On has been a little more active on Instagram since she has been sticking around at home with husband Ben Seewald and their three kids. On Thursday, she shared another sweet photo with her followers that has them buzzing with joy.

Jessa decided to take a selfie with Spurgeon, 4, Henry, 3, and Ivy Jane, 10 months, as they sat together on their living room sofa. The 27-year-old mom has her daughter on her lap, while the two boys are sitting behind them in the snapshot. Ivy is front and center and is once again stealing the show with her huge expressive eyes. She is staring at the camera looking a bit shell-shocked. Duggar fans just can’t get over how big and gorgeous her eyes are.

“Your baby girl has big beautiful doll eyes.” one of Jessa’s followers mentioned in the comments.

“Look how big her eyes are!!!” someone else said.

Jessa Duggar called her family her “quaranteam” in the caption as she is seen smiling for the photo. The TLC reality star is wearing a light grey scoop-neck top and has her long locks pulled back into a low bun. She appears to have very minimal makeup on.

While their little sister seems to be the main attraction in the cute snap, Spurgeon and Henry are showing off their sweet faces as well. Spurgeon is sitting to the right of Jessa and Ivy. He is wearing a blue baseball cap backward with a smile on his face. Henry seems to be a little more shy when it comes to taking pictures. He is seen on the left side of the girls and trying to lean the other way. His adorable face is half out of the snapshot.

Jessa’s husband Ben is not with the rest of his family. When asked by an Instagram follower where he was, she answered that he was out mowing the lawn at the time that the picture was taken.

The mom-of-three has been quite busy creating some fun with her kids and keeping them busy while they are staying safe at home. Just recently she shared a video and some photos of her setting up a mini playground for them in the backyard. There is now a climbing dome and a dome swing to keep the little ones occupied at home.

Despite not actually having an official stay-at-home order in place in Arkansas right now, Ben and Jessa have chosen to play it safe by not visiting with their families. However, she has said in the comments how much she misses being with both sides of the family and can’t wait to see them again.