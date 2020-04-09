Sommer Ray Sizzles As She Flaunts Killer Curves In A Number Of Bikinis

American model Sommer Ray captivated fans around the world on social media after she posted a series of sexy snapshots that displayed her famous figure on Thursday, April 9. The beauty shared the post with her 24.9 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 23-year-old, who is most famously known for her fitness regimen, was photographed in a number of sultry poses and angles for the slideshow, which consisted of six photos. Sommer glowed as she posed outdoors while poolside. She shared a pout and directed her gaze into the camera’s lens in most of the snapshots, with the exception of one in which she looked away. Her long brunette and highlighted blond hair, cascaded down her back and over her shoulders, as it appeared to be naturally in curls.

Sommer wore a full face of makeup that brought out her natural beauty, including foundation, a light blush, bronzer, feathered eyebrows, a dark eyeliner, a gold eyeshadow, and a nude lipstick. It was the model’s enviable figure, however, that stole the show, as she flaunted it in three different swimsuits.

All three of the swimsuits that Sommer sported were the same design but different colors — black and orange; pink and black; and neon yellow and black.

The swimsuit tops tied around Sommer’s neck and featured a tie in the front that drew attention to her assets and her exposed cleavage. Furthermore, the tops were cut with triangular cups that looked to be slightly padded.

Sommer paired the bras with matching swimwear bottoms that did not leave much to the imagination as they highlighted her curvaceous figure and showed off her bodacious derriere. Some of the bottoms provided more coverage than others, though they all featured a high-waisted design and a thick elastic waistband.

The model finished the poolside look off with just a few accessories including earrings, a bracelet, and some rings.

In the post’s caption, Sommer revealed that the swimsuits were her own designs and would be available for purchase on her website tomorrow.

“Can’t wait for you babes to all the cute styles, colors & designs,” she wrote.

The sexy slideshow was met with a large amount of support from Sommer’s fans and amassed more than 279,000 likes in the first half-hour of going live. An additional 1,700 followers praised the model in the comments section.

“You are stunning wow,” one user commented.

“You are a hottie,” a second fan added.

