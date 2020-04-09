Jinger Duggar Sparks Debate With Photo Of Her Family Wearing Themed Face Masks

Some of Jinger's Instagram followers warned her not to put a mask on her young daughter.

Jinger Duggar shared a photo of the cloth face masks that her family is wearing to protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus, and the snapshot made some of her fans worry about the safety of her young daughter. However, others saw nothing wrong with the image.

On Wednesday, Jinger, 26, took to Instagram to share the photo in question with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. The Counting On star and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, 32, were both pictured wearing blue protective face masks that featured the Los Angeles Dodgers logo. Jinger was also rocking a black Nike baseball cap.

Jeremy was holding the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Felicity. Unlike her parents, Felicity wasn’t wearing a face mask.

Felicity was clad in a Mickey Mouse top, and this wasn’t the only way the tot’s love of Disney was demonstrated in the photo; Jeremy was pictured holding her Princess Belle doll. He had wrapped a smaller Dodgers face mask around the bottom half of the Beauty and the Beast character’s face.

In the caption of her post, Jinger wrote that “Lissy” didn’t like her mask, but she quipped that Belle “wasn’t taking any chances.”

In response to Jinger’s post, many of her followers warned her against making her daughter wear a protective face mask.

“Just a friendly reminder, I learned yesterday masks were not recommended for 2 and under! Their little bodies can’t process the air that gets stuck in the masks! Love y’all! Stay safe!!,” read one response to her post.

“They actually recommend that children under 2 don’t wear them because they don’t get the amount of oxygen they need when breathing,” another commenter wrote.

However, some fans suggested that such warnings were unwarranted because Felicity isn’t actually wearing a mask in the photo.

“Everyone ‘reminding’ them about children under two not wearing masks…question, are all of you sight impaired? Their child is NOT wearing a mask,” wrote one fan.

In response to this defense, other commenters argued that Jinger’s caption seems to imply that the mask on the doll was actually meant for Felicity.

“‘Lissy wasn’t a huge fan’ Implications. And also it’s called educating people who may look in the comments and not know that children under 2 should not wear a mask,” one Instagrammer remarked. “Sharing knowledge is not a bad thing.”

Yet another commenter advised Jinger’s defenders to look at a photo on Jeremy’s Instagram page. In that snapshot, he was pictured holding the mask over Felicity’s face.

The CDC website backs up those who were advising Jinger not to make her daughter wear a mask. It states that “cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jinger and Jeremy shared an update on what life under lockdown has been like for them last month. They revealed that they’ve been staying at home as much as possible, and Felicity has been spending a lot of time playing in the backyard.