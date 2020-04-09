Cindy Prado Sizzles In A Low-Cut White Crop Top On Her Balcony

In her latest Instagram post, Cindy Prado delighted her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a creative adventure she undertook to make the most of her quarantine experience. The bombshell transformed her condo balcony into a chic restaurant that attempted to emulate some of the cliffside spots in Europe, also showcasing her curvaceous body while posing at the dinner table.

Cindy perched in a luxurious white armchair with a square table in front of her. The view behind her was breathtaking, with a cloud-filled sky and blue water visible in the distance. A white cloth was draped over the table, and it featured several items, including a plate of pasta, modern salt and pepper shakers, cutlery, and a plant with green buds spilling out onto the table.

Cindy rocked a low-cut white crop top that showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The top was knotted just under her bust and had long sleeves with a delicate material that looked incredible on her.

The model’s long locks were parted in the middle, and she had a knotted fabric headband in her hair. Her silky tresses tumbled down her chest in loose waves, with a few strands framing her face as she stared at the camera with a seductive expression. She also layered on several necklaces of varying lengths, from a choker to a necklace that dipped to just above her cleavage.

In the second part of the update, Cindy shared a picture of herself in the midst of taking a big bite of her plate of pasta. Her plump lips were pursed as she slurped a noodle while still making eye contact with the camera. In the third snap, she showed off a bit more of her ensemble. She paired her top with matching bottoms made of the same fabric. The bottoms were a high-waisted style that accentuated her hourglass physique.

Cindy paired the update with a caption that explained some of the reasoning behind the stunning outdoor space. She also asked her fans to share how they were getting creative while stuck at home in quarantine. Her fans loved the post, and it racked up over 21,200 likes within just four hours, as well as 363 comments.

“Such a cute idea!” one fan commented.

“You look amazing! Hope you’re staying safe babes,” another follower said.

“Simply gorgeous!!!” a third admirer added, following the comment with a pair of heart eyes emoji.

“Now that’s how you quarantine!” a fourth follower said, loving the chic setup that Cindy had on her balcony.

Cindy has been making the most of her balcony and sharing her outdoor activities with her eager fans. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a series of photos and videos showing off a unique experience at her Miami condo, where countless residents came out onto their balconies to dance and enjoy the live music being played down below.